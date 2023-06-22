When the award-winning country band Lady A takes the stage of the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts sometime after 7 p.m. Friday, it’ll be a homecoming for everyone involved.

Even though it is Augusta, Ga., where Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley first met, and Nashville, Tenn., where with Hillary Scott the Grammy-award winning trio was officially formed, North Carolina has been just as impactful to the growth of the group.

It was in 10 years of growing up in Chapel Hill where a young Haywood was first introduced to music, and it was one long year in Winston-Salem where recent college graduate Kelley felt stuck without it. Now, whenever the group formerly known as Lady Antebellum visits the area, it feels like they never left.

“During a lot of our early days, we would tour all through these areas because we had some connections and things like that,” Haywood said. “It all kind of feels like hometown shows when we’re in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. That’s kind of our territory.”

In fact, many people have already reached out to the band to leave messages of thanks, good luck and welcome back to the Triad. They are also leaving song requests.

These aren’t calls to 93.1 The Wolf in hopes the station can forward the message, but calls directly to the voicemail of Scott, Kelley and Haywood. It was after their 2019 residency in Las Vegas when the trio realized that direct interactions and connections they created with their fans was the most meaningful.

This simple feeling from four years ago has turned the Lady A Request Line Tour into “the most fulfilling tour” Haywood and his bandmates have ever done.

“It’s just so cool when we hear stories about how our music has been a part of some people’s most intimate moments and special moments and hard moments in life,” Haywood said over the phone. “I mean, that’s really why we do it, for our music to connect in that way.”

What started as an idea from Scott during the pandemic first came to a head in the spring of 2022. Later that year, Lady A would venture up and down the East Coast with opener David Barnes collecting voicemails, direct messages and emails from fans, creating a different setlist each night based on the requests, and providing a unique performance and truly authentic experience to each and every crowd. At least that was the plan.

In August, the first Request Line tour was postponed as Kelley sought help with his alcohol addiction. Now, with the help of a rehabilitation center and the love and support from both his families – by blood and by music – Kelley is over 10 months sober and back on the road.

That time, meant for touring but spent with family, was extremely valuable for Haywood. It has made the guitarist/pianist/mandolinist/backing vocalist reconsider what he wants out of his career after 17-plus years with the band.

“We started this whole thing as young, single, crazy, runnin’ around, 20-something-old kids and, you know, here we are,” Haywood marveled. “My son and my daughter get to sit on the side of the stage or go out to the seats in front of the house and watch Dad do what he does. Those are the kind of moments for me that I dreamed of when I was young.”

Haywood added: “Just hanging out at soundcheck and having the kids run around are the moments for me that kind of make me go ‘Wow.’ We’re at this point now where another generation is consuming our music.”

Lady A’s weekend warrior schedule can be tough at times, but it’s not something new. Trying to remain physically and mentally prepared for performances, curating unique and personal setlists and finding the time to still stay creative can be exhausting. But the tasks of these country stars are no different from other Nashville parents.

“I’m still doing morning drop-off at school and afternoon pickups,” Haywood said. “Making sure we get back home every week is a priority for us, and then it still gives us freedom to tour every single weekend. [It’s about] trying to find that balance – I think we all as parents are searching for that.”

On this weekend’s trip through the Carolinas – Greenville on Thursday, Greensboro on Friday and Charleston on Saturday – Haywood’s kids will be a part of the tour. Haywood hopes they will have enough time and good weather to return to Wet n Wild Emerald Pointe, just like he was able to do as a child.

A lot of requests so far have been early hits or deep cuts off the first few albums, causing Haywood to grab Scott’s alphabetized catalog of their entire discography. Some chords and lyrics may have slipped the minds of Lady A over the years, but clearly not from the minds of the fans.

“We walk out to no music, we just walk out on stage, sit down at the piano, start playing music and see where it goes, to be honest,” Haywood said. “It is very freeing. It’s a big honor that we’re at this point in our career where we have enough music where we feel like we can do this.”

The group is hoping to release new music soon, similar to the sound of the original Lady A albums, but right now they say they are focused on making each stop on the Request Line Tour as special as the last.