Lee Atkinson says she sings for the music, not for money

“People were surprised when they met me, let's put it that way,” she says.

Her show was a talk show, one of the first on a Black radio station. Station manager Bill Mitchell was a progressive programmer who allowed her and co-host Gil Harris a lot of leeway in content and guest selection. The guest roster included a diverse cast of characters that ran the gamut from wrestler Ric Flair to Jim Hunt to Richard Pryor.

“It got to be No. 1 in its time slot,” Atkinson says. “A lot of the politicians and the leadership of Greensboro listened to it, because they wanted to hear what the Black community was thinking and saying.”

Although the show featured prominent figures, locals were welcome as well. “The best ones were just open mics where people could just talk — whatever they wanted to say.”

After radio, she was a stay-at-home mom, her musical career remaining in the shadows, professionally speaking.

Jim Ritchey changed all that for the duo in his home studio in Greensboro. “We went over to his house. He has a backyard studio. He recorded that song for us just because we thought we sounded OK on it,” Atkinson remembers.