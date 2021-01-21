Lee Atkinson says she sings for the music, not for money

Most folks appearing on the "A Prairie Home Companion" get their training before hand. But for Greensboro's Lee Atkinson's first pro outing, the singing just came naturally.
“I've always been a church singer, singing in choirs and school groups. When my daughter got old enough, my oldest daughter, we started singing together in the living room, and I've always played with other groups, played guitar and sang in trios in high school, the Peter Paul and Mary stuff, just always been around music.”
But the music she grew up around wasn't of the Garrison Keillor persuasion. No Carter Family, Louvin Brothers, Judds or Stanley Brothers showed up on her musical palette. “My family was a classical music family. I never heard that kind of music till in 2009 — until my daughter and I got selected to go on 'Prairie Home Companion',” Atkinson says.
The popular radio show was having a duet contest, and Atkinson and her oldest daughter sent in an audio recording they had done. They were notified they had placed second and been selected to go to New York and perform. “Which was surprising to us,” she says, laughing. “And wonderful. So after that, we started listening to music — a lot of bluegrass stuff and folk music.”
But what makes the selection of the mother-daughter duo so unusual is that it was their first professional gig. Before "A Prairie Home Companion," Atkinson worked in radio as the on-air talent for WEAL for almost a decade after attending UNCG in '67. She did some news stories and commercials before getting a regular on-air slot. WEAL was the local soul station with a largely Black audience. Atkinson's on-air persona didn't reveal her ethnicity.
“People were surprised when they met me, let's put it that way,” she says.
Her show was a talk show, one of the first on a Black radio station. Station manager Bill Mitchell was a progressive programmer who allowed her and co-host Gil Harris a lot of leeway in content and guest selection. The guest roster included a diverse cast of characters that ran the gamut from wrestler Ric Flair to Jim Hunt to Richard Pryor.
“It got to be No. 1 in its time slot,” Atkinson says. “A lot of the politicians and the leadership of Greensboro listened to it, because they wanted to hear what the Black community was thinking and saying.”
Although the show featured prominent figures, locals were welcome as well. “The best ones were just open mics where people could just talk — whatever they wanted to say.”
After radio, she was a stay-at-home mom, her musical career remaining in the shadows, professionally speaking.
Jim Ritchey changed all that for the duo in his home studio in Greensboro. “We went over to his house. He has a backyard studio. He recorded that song for us just because we thought we sounded OK on it,” Atkinson remembers.
There was another local connection as well. The song that Lee and daughter Sarah sent in was written by singer/songwriter/playwright Laurelyn Dossett. “We had gone to a harmony workshop she gave, and we learned her song 'That I Should Know Your Face'.” Atkinson decided to act on a whim when she heard about the 2009 contest. “I thought well, no harm no foul, then sat by the phone for three weeks. One afternoon at 4:30, rushing in from buying groceries, the phone was ringing, and thank God, I didn't let it ring because it was Garrison Keillor's office saying we were coming to New York.”
Although their performance was well-received, the duo chose not to use it to rocket to stardom in person, through the airwaves or on vinyl or plastic. “When we went to 'Prairie Home Companion,' we knew one song,” Atkinson says, chuckling. “And that was the one we went there with. So when we came home, we started listening, we started learning, we started singing other people's stuff we liked, just to have fun together.”
Three years later, the Atkinsons made their 2012 debut CD, “... Almost Blinding Bright,” but once again, not for recognition or monetary awards. “We made that CD just for our grandchildren, to say, here's your grandmother and your mother — just for posterity.”
The album displays their gorgeous, ethereal harmonies in all their glory on 10 tracks, including the Dossett song they performed on Keillor's show. It's crisp, clean and tight, their voices blending like only shared DNA allows.
After the contest in '09, the duo started listening to brother harmonies and a cappella material. “We started singing together a lot more seriously after that,” she says.
The mother-daughter team were serious enough to form a trio, The Cicadas, with Kate Musselwhite Tobey, who had moved back to town from Washington, D.C., and was singing with Atkinson at church. The three discovered that their voices sounded like family style, but there were logistical problems.
“Here's the sad part. My daughter, Sarah lives in Portland, Ore.," Atkinson said, which prevented them from doing a lot of live stuff. "So we've been doing things remotely. But she comes to town a lot, at least before COVID.”
The trio still didn't seek fame, but would come out when called. “We would sing wherever we could. If anybody asked us, we were ready. We don't really sing for money, we just go wherever we wanna go, (like) to backyard jams. We're trying to talk Sarah into moving back here, but so far, she hasn't taken the bait.”
But they've recently jumped back into the fray with another release, “Goodnight My Angel,” recorded by Ritchey. The career move was prompted by not-so-sound reasoning.
“Extreme insanity. It's a huge undertaking when somebody lives in Oregon,” Atkinson says.
The project was born out of boredom, in search of something fun to do. Daughter Sarah Atkinson Gosch, a hospice nurse, has two young children, so the duo thought an album of lullabies would be appropriate. But Lee wasn't interested in doing the standard rock-a-bye baby stuff, so they cast their net worldwide to snare some diverse sleepytime remedies. Husband and wife duo The Mammals provided “My Baby Drinks Water,” which became a protest song for the Standing Rock Sioux tribe protests against an oil pipeline in North Dakota that threatened their water supply.
The Atkinsons got the Welsh lullaby "Suo Gân" from the movie “Empire of the Sun,” starring Christian Bale and John Malkovich, using an English translation for their version.
James Taylor's 1971 “Close Your Eyes” is a familiar soother to children of all ages. “Everybody in the world has done it probably been covered bout a million times,” Atkinson says. "We were fortunate to be able to grab Kate on a few of those to round out our sound.” Local guitarist Sam Frazier also contributes to the backing. “I'm in a contemporary worship group at First Presbyterian Church and Sam started playing guitar with us several years ago. I've gotten to know him better through that. He's such a great guitarist.”
She picks daughter Sarah's rendition of “Baby Mine,” from “Dumbo,” as her favorite cut. “I think she really gets that rocking chair vibe of singing to your baby on that. Very intimate to me.”
Most will recognize “Didn't Leave Nobody But The Baby” from the Sirens scene in the movie “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” voiced by Emmylou Harris, Alison Krauss and Gillian Welch. “Everybody's done that one, too. We just really liked it.”
The album is available on streaming services, but Atkinson doesn't expect riches from the project. “We don't sing for money,” she says, chuckling. “Matter of fact, we like to spend money on music.”
For now, fans will have to be content with the product already out there. “I believe that's gonna be it for now. That's a closer. Its been fun definitely a lot of work, but I really enjoy being with Jim Ritchey. He's such a fabulous guy so I'm always coming up with things for him so do that we can do together. But we may not do any more CDs," she says. “It's his turn to do one.”
