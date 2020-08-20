When Lisa Dames takes a stroll, she has a ghostly musical companion matching her stride for stride. For the past two decades, Patsy Cline has been walking with Dames onstage at various venues across the Triad. Dames has revived Patsy at the Barn Dinner Theater, the Broach Theater and Triad Stage.
But the illumination of basking in someone else's afterglow dimmed for Dames over the years, and she wanted to create her own country persona. In 2006, she and local guitarist Sam Frazier headed on a cross-country radio promotion trek reminiscent of Loretta Lynn and husband Doolittle's saga chronicled in the movie “Coal Miner's Daughter.”
“I have GPS and I have a Rand McNally atlas in my car, and Sam and I still manage to get lost,” Dames said at the time. “So we are literally looking for the (radio) tower. I’ll be driving and Sam’s peering out the window. We drive till we see the tower, then we drive to the tower, and that’s exactly what Loretta Lynne did.”
The hands-on approach worked, and the CD, “No One Like Me,” made it to No. 56 on the country charts and hung on for 12 weeks, beating out an impressive sampling of country stalwarts vying for slots including LeAnn Rimes, Mark Chesnutt, Sammy Kershaw and John Mellencamp.
In 2012, Dames was at The Blind Tiger for Sam Frazier's CD release party for his self-titled second album when she was approached by Shawn Patch, whom she met when she had him and his band the Radials on her radio show, "Locals Only," on Lexington's WLXN in '09. Patch offered her an opportunity to record some demos. After recording them, Dames made her pitch. “I said, 'If you're looking for a singer, I'm looking for a band.' He said, 'I've always wanted a female lead singer. I think having a female up front always works well.'”
Dames followed up with a caveat. “The whole band has to agree. So let 'em come in, we'll run through these songs together, then I'll leave, and the band can talk about it. But I don't want to get into a situation where's there's one guy in the band that's like, 'Hell no, we don't want her.'”
No guy like that came forward, and Dames became a Radial alongside Patch on guitar, Thomas Royal on bass, and Bob Worrells on acoustic guitar. Patch and Royal write original music, and the band throws in some covers as well.
“Whatever we feel like playing. What song have you always wanted to play?” Dames says of the cover song entry criteria. “Then we try to make it our own, try to do something to it that makes it a little bit different, gives it some sort of a flair. My philosophy is, if you can turn it on and hear it on the radio, why should we play it?”
But Dames can't seem to shake off Patsy. After walking away from Cline for a while, Dames has resurrected her once again, in a slightly different configuration. Last year, she reprised her lead role in “A Closer Walk With Patsy Cline” at the Barn for the 12th time. “I'm simply a hired performer. I'm an actor in the show,” she says of that ghosting of playing Cline. But about nine years ago, Dames started doing a one-woman show called “The Music of Patsy Cline.”
“I dress in costume, do anywhere from 14 to 22 songs,” Dames says. “I cannot impersonate Patsy Cline, because of the limitations on my licensing from the estate. I can dress like Patsy Cline, share anecdotes about her life. Between songs, I'll give a little history — either history behind the song and how Patsy got the song, or history about what was going on in her life at the time she recorded the song. It's very customer-centric, so I encourage audience participation.”
But these days, Dames limits the audience interaction to audio participation, only after years of wrestling geriatric would-be paramours who glommed onto her and wouldn't let go during an interactive dance sequence for the “Closer Walk” show she used to do. One elder lothario who was ostensibly celebrating his wedding anniversary latched on one night after his wife had said that the secret of the longevity of their marriage was no guns in the house. When she finally got him corralled back in his seat, Dames leaned over to her and whispered, "You might want to rethink that gun rule."
Nowadays, her witticisms and warnings come before the action starts. “I tell 'em, 'If you know the words and wanna sing along, feel free; if you don't know the words, don't sing along.' Then I tell em, 'If you feel like dancin' and it's not against doctor's orders, feel free to shake a leg. I don't care which one.' ”
Dames also does trivia questions to determine the biggest Patsy fan. “People know her music, (but) they don't necessarily know her story. So my objective is to keep her memory alive so people know her more than just 'Crazy,' or 'Walkin' After Midnight.'”
The singer took a walk in another direction three years ago during a rained-out Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park appearance with the Radials at Country Park. Patch asked Dames if she had any interest in getting together and playing through some classic country stuff. Dames said she already knew about 40 songs and could probably market something like that to retirement communities because it's their demographic.
She and Patch formed a duo, High Cotton, performing country music from the '50s, '60s and '70s. “Or, as we like to say, country music that doesn't suck,” Dames says, laughing.
Cline is in the mix as well as Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette, George Jones, Buck Owens, Glen Campbell, Johnny Cash, Ernest Tubb, Ray Price and Lefty Frizell. The 75 and counting High Cotton catalog of songs also includes Dolly Parton's “9 to 5” and a Cole Porter song, “Don't Fence Me In,” recorded by Roy Rogers and the Sons of the Pioneers in '44.
“I had been in the senior care industry in sales and marketing for seven-and-a-half years, knew they had regular entertainment in there, knew what was currently in there and that nobody was doing classic country,” Dames says. “We started doing it for retirement communities, then we started pitching it to venues where we had played as the Radials, and the response we got there was, 'Most bands all play the same cover songs, so it's nice to hear some different music.'” The duo has recently done a show on WGHP's Onward Telethon, as well a couple of shows at Spring Arbor assisted living facility. "We stand outside and perform, and the residents are inside, and they open the windows."
During the day, Dames keeps busy as the director for communications for the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship.
As part of her musical communication, Dames believes that sharing musical resources is the way to go.
“My philosophy is that if one makes it, we all make it. I liken it to Broadway. A theater never wants to see another theater go dark because a dark theater is bad business for all the other theaters. I never want to see another band fail. We need to be lifting each other up, promoting each other. We need to function as a community. Because if you promote local music, everybody wins.”
