THE LASER SHOW MUST GO ON: One of the biggest rock bands ever, Queen, will be in Winston-Salem this weekend! Well, sort of. Kaleideum North will be presenting the Queen Musical Laser Special for all ages in the Planetarium this Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. Admission for this show is $2 for members, $3 for nonmembers. General admission for the museum is not required.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Cooper Sullivan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today