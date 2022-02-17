Local saxman Scott Adair will perform with Four Tops and Temptations

“Very much so,” Adair confirms. “Where they had strings on the original recordings, they can’t bring a whole string section, so years ago they re-orchestrated it for the Temp horns to be able to handle just about everything you hear on the records.”

These rock-and-roll vignettes were also meticulously matched to Motown’s in-house dance instructor Cholly Atkins’ choreography — a step-by-step lesson in cool onstage flash that depends on sticking to the original arrangement so there are no misplaced footfalls. But Adair and company don’t get to do any flashy high kicks or high-steppin’ moves with the band.

“Nope, never have,” says Adair soberly. The horn section is seated onstage and the musical director stands in front. But the saxman does get to strut his stuff a tad at the end of the Four Tops segment.

“They do ‘I Can’t Help Myself,’ and there’s a baritone sax solo, so I can saunter up to the front of the stage. But there’s no group dancing — just got our heads buried in the music trying to play it as well as we can,” Adair said.