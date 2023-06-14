ON YOUR MARK, GET SET, GO!: Some of the nation's best middle and high school athletes are coming to Greensboro this weekend to compete in the 2023 adidas Track Nationals. The national championship will be held at Truist Stadium on the N.C. A&T campus from Friday through Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online for one day ($20) or for all three days ($50).
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Cooper Sullivan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today