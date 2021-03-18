Loretta Lynn proves she's 'Still Woman Enough' on her latest album

Although it sounds like it could be a chapter from her tumultuous relationship with her husband, Doolittle, Lynn wrote the song after a neighbor started frequenting a club Lynn was playing, sitting alone in a booth crying. The woman confessed that her husband had left her and her seven children for a younger woman. After sharing a crying jag with the woman, Lynn went home and wrote the song.

“Everybody had a pop record out,” Lynn told me in a 2001 interview. “And I kinda scooted underneath everybody with a little rock/country record called ‘Hony-Tonk Girl.’ I cut in Los Angeles, and it was terrible. It sounded like a jam session ‘cause I played guitar on it,” she said laughing. “Well, it does, but what else could I do? It hit the top five and that got me on Decca records though.”

“Coal Miner’s Daughter” was recorded in 1971, revived once again in 1980 by the movie starring Sissy Spacek.

“She liked to killed me,” Lynn said of the prep she and Spacek did for nearly a year before filming. “I would do two shows a night. Then we’d go to the motel room and we’d hang the music on the lampshades with clothespins. I’d be in front of her with my guitar, and she would follow. And I would be singing, and we’d do that until 3 or 4 in the mornin’.”