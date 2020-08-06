He’s the blower James Brown turned to when he wanted some fresh air in his funk.
Maceo Parker and his saxophone took Brown higher and funkier for 12 years, leaving and coming back twice before moving on to stints with Parliament-Funkadelic and Prince.
Parker is no ordinary saxman, but a shape-shifting shaman who bobs and weaves sinuously between soul, jazz and funk, knitting them together seamlessly. Brown used Parker’s first name like an instrument, stretching out the syllables as a call to funk things up. And Parker was always down for it, whether landing like a sledgehammer on the one or be-bopping all over the beat with an overlayer of jazz and funk that permeated the mix without overwhelming it.
Although born and raised in Kinston, Parker has a strong Greensboro connection. Parker and his drummer brother, Melvin, were attending N.C. A&T in 1963. They had been playing together since Maceo got a sax at age 12, and were playing around town while in college.
El Rocco club owner Alexander Great Faucette, who was also a promoter, had hired them to back up Marvin Gaye at his club on the same night he had James Brown, Otis Redding and Ben E. King for a show at a bigger venue. After his show, Brown dropped by the El Rocco and was so impressed by Melvin’s drumming that he offered him a job on the spot.
“I got on the phone and called my dad, and I said, ‘Dad, James Brown’s in the club, and he likes the way I play!” Melvin recalled in an interview in the 1994 rockumentary “My First Name Is Maceo.” “And I said, ‘Dad, may I drop out of school and play with James Brown?’ And he said, (dropping down into a stentorian bass voice) ‘No, Melvin. You’d better stay in school!’ ”
The two brothers heeded that advice for a year, but in 1964, when Brown was scheduled to play at Greensboro Coliseum, the duo dropped out, packed up and headed for the coliseum. They intercepted Brown when his limo pulled up. Brown recognized Melvin, told him the job was his, and started to walk off to the dressing room.
In a 2018 Seattle Times interview, Maceo said, “I clear my throat, and my brother says, ‘Oh, and Mr. Brown, I’d like you to meet my brother. He’s a sax player, and he needs a job, too.’ ”
Brown was reluctant at first, but when Melvin made it clear it was a package deal or nothing, Brown found a spot for him, initially as a replacement baritone player, and 24 hours later, the Parker brothers were in the band, gigging in Norfolk.
“... I knew at that time that Maceo had something special to contribute to music,” Melvin says. “Just his approach, his different little sound. Its touching. I like to listen to the slow stuff, the fast stuff I like because he’s funky. His funk is what you play and it’s also what you don’t play. Very important in funk — what you don’t play.”
Parker became the go-to guy for solos in Brown’s traveling musical circus, blowing up the funk with bandleader Fred Wesley on trombone, supercharging the Godfather of Soul’s stratospheric, screaming soul.
But Maceo was much more than a sideman. He wanted to do more than play for somebody else. After his time with Brown, Maceo enjoyed some time with Parliament-Funkadelic. But he wanted more.
“Eventually it dawned on me we were just having fun, nothing serious,” he told The News and Observer in 2016. “If I was gonna joke, I wanted to do it on my own.”
He went solo in early 1990 and has kept that status pretty much since then with stops along the way for collaborations with various biggies, including a decade-long relationship with Prince, which included a 2007 membership in Prince’s band for 21 nights at the O2 Arena in London and then in 2011 for Prince’s 21 day stint at L.A.’s Forum.
Parker’s latest album, “Soul Food: Cooking With Maceo,” which came out June 26, is his first release in eight years. It’s well worth the wait, a compendium of Parker’s career, showcasing material by artists he admired and who inspired him, backed by present and former members of Dumpstaphunk, including Ivan Neville on keys and some New Orleans musical greats as well.
The opener is an original cut. “Cross the Tracks” is right out of Brown’s catalog — funky and slinky with the bigfoot on-the-one beat. The other co-written original — “MACEO” — again recalls the Brown material, only a little wigglier, with Maceo leading the cheers for his own bad self with some sky-high, brassy help from trumpeter Ashlin Parker.
His cover of Allen Toussaint’s “Yes We Can,” previously covered by Lee Dorsey and the Pointer Sisters, goes slinking along Big Easy style, second-lining funkily with Maceo laying down some smooth be-bop horn lines on top.
On The Meters’ “Just Kissed My Baby,” Parker leaps around in a light-footed funk surrounded by a footlocker full of wah-wah pedal from guitarist Derwin “Big D” Perkins’ (Absolute Monster Gentlemen).
Parker sings lead on all the tunes, sounding like Ray Charles at his raspy, soulful best.
“Compared to What” has Parker taking a break from the vocals to horn in on sax, bopping like a duck on a hot griddle, winding up his instrument tighter and tighter. The band sounds like they’ve played together all their lives, the Dumpstaphunk rhythm section, percussionist Nikki Glaspie and bassist Tony Hall meshing like conjoined twins.
“Right Place, Wrong Time” has Parker as Ray Charles impersonating Dr. John. Big D’s guitar clucks fussily until Maceo’s sax shows how the head rooster does it, crowing like the big bird, feathers flying as the flock scatters before him
Parker’s take on Prince’s “Other Side of the Pillow” takes place in a different universe. Prince’s airy, slinky come-on re-imagined as smooth, buttered soul with a few horny lumps thrown in to get your attention.
It’s a great offering from the 77-year-old funkateer, re-asserting his rightful place at the top of the heap in soul/funk/be-bop horndom.
