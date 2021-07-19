'Magical Cirque Christmas' coming to Tanger Center

GREENSBORO — The holiday production "A Magical Cirque Christmas" will come on Dec. 17 to the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

The production in the new downtown Tanger Center at 300 N. Elm St. will take audiences through an evening of dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists, accompanied by holiday music performed live.

Tickets will go on sale at noon Friday at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.

For more information and details on additional tour stops, visit MagicalCirqueChristmas.com.

This season, acclaimed magician Lucy Darling will join the all-star cast as the master of ceremonies, according to Monday's announcement.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Darling was named 2019 Stage Magician of the Year by the Academy of Magical Arts Magic Castle in Los Angeles and appeared on "Penn & Teller: Fool Us."

David Copperfield has said, “Lucy Darling is a true original – hilarious and delightful. An exceptional new talent in magic.”