'Magical Cirque Christmas' coming to Tanger Center

GREENSBORO — The holiday production "A Magical Cirque Christmas" will come on Dec. 17 to the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
The production in the new downtown Tanger Center at 300 N. Elm St. will take audiences through an evening of dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists, accompanied by holiday music performed live.
Tickets will go on sale at noon Friday at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.
For more information and details on additional tour stops, visit MagicalCirqueChristmas.com.
This season, acclaimed magician Lucy Darling will join the all-star cast as the master of ceremonies, according to Monday's announcement.
Darling was named 2019 Stage Magician of the Year by the Academy of Magical Arts Magic Castle in Los Angeles and appeared on "Penn & Teller: Fool Us."
David Copperfield has said, “Lucy Darling is a true original – hilarious and delightful. An exceptional new talent in magic.”
The complete cast of performers and acts will be announced later in 2021.
This production follows tours across North America in 2018 and 2019. The 2020 tour was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“'A Magical Cirque Christmas' has quickly become a special family holiday tradition and although we were heartbroken to not be able to spend the holidays with our amazing fans in 2020, we are thrilled to be returning to stages around the country with 'A Magical Cirque Christmas in 2021,'” Producer Lee Marshall of MagicSpace Entertainment said in Monday's announcement.
“After the last year we’ve all gone through," Marshall added. "our amazingly talented cast is very much looking forward to delighting audiences and bringing back the magic of the holidays.”
