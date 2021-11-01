'Masked Singer' national tour coming to Greensboro

GREENSBORO — "The Masked Singer" television show has inspired the live show "The Masked Singer National Tour," coming July 5 to the new downtown Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets go on sale at 8 p.m. Wednesday at TangerCenter.com. Prices were not listed in Monday's announcement.

The tour begins on May 28 in St. Louis, MO.

Building upon the excitement of Fox’s hit reality series and family-favorite guessing game "The Masked Singer," Right Angle Entertainment and Outback Presents on Monday announced that the "The Masked Singer National Tour" will hit the road in 2022, taking the TV show on a North American tour.

Audiences can expect to see their favorite characters brought to life on stage in a live show for audiences of all ages, as well as surprise celebrity guests and new performances.

"The Masked Singer National Tour" live show will feature celebrity guest hosts from the TV show (to be announced at a later date), as well as one local celebrity at every show who will perform in a top-secret disguise.