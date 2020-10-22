Meet a Musician: 16-year-old Sydney Rose says alternative country is her kind of music

In her music, Sydney Rose sings about “playing in my memories,” about regrets and about how she should have run out to her dad when he got home from work. But she also focuses on forging ahead, instead of going in reverse.
The 16-year-old, who is homeschooled and is also attending GTCC, is looking to earn a degree in criminology, and has aspirations of one day working for the FBI.
But in the meantime, the Oak Ridge teenager hopes to find success on the stage. She placed first last year in the youth category of the Richard Leigh Songwriting Contest, performed the national anthem at a Charlotte Hornets game right before the pandemic hit, and just released an EP, “All I Want to Say.”
In a recent interview, she talked about cutting her teeth on open-mikes, how she draws inspiration from local musicians and developing a following on social media.
What got you into music?
I’ve been singing since I was 9, and had been participating in musical theater. But I hadn’t written any songs or played any instruments up until about two years ago. I actually refused to play the guitar. But I went through a heartbreak, and my mom was like, “You’re playing the guitar now.” And, I picked up a guitar. I was 14, started learning it and a few months later, just sat down and wrote a song.
I went to an open-mike, where I met so many local musicians who were so kind to take me in, and helped me build my confidence back up. I had actually contracted a lot of stage fright since I’d been in musical theater. But, they got me to where I am today.
Who are some of your inspirations?
I would say the people locally are my biggest inspirations, not just musically, but also for their kindness and generosity. I’ve been blessed having them in my life, and I hope to be a fraction of what they are.
Devin Noyes is a guy I’ve worked with a lot. I really love Whiskey Foxtrot; their music is super cool. I love Lauren Light, William Nesmith.
How would you describe your music?
Alternative country, folk pop. Really depends on the song, but definitely more alternative country.
What’s your creative process like?
Usually, I’ll start with an idea, maybe from something I’ve seen or maybe something random that pops into my head, and I’ll sit down and pick up my guitar. I’ll try out a few chords. The chords might change over the course of the songwriting process. Then, I start on the chorus, because I feel like the chorus is the most important part of the song. It’s the one that gets repeated and the one that is stuck in people’s heads. Then, I’ll work on the verses and build a story.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
I really love Keith Urban. If I could do a show for Keith Urban, that would be amazing. His songs are country, but they also have a different feel to them that I love, and I think my songs could go in that direction quite easily.
Do you sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and if so, what do you sing?
I really don’t want to do karaoke. But my dad is a huge karaoke guy. He will get up at any opportunity he has to do karaoke.
Also, I don’t sing in the shower.
What’s your favorite song to perform?
I really enjoy playing “Fallin’” by Alicia Keys. It’s a little bit of a harder song, so it takes more power to sing. But I really like the way the words come together, and the ideas behind it.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
I was 15 and playing a show, and these guys were sitting in front of me, and started catcalling, and then they were trying to reach out and grab my leg. At that point, I mentioned, “Oh, by the way, I’m 15.” They definitely stopped after that.
What kind of strategy do you have for developing a following on social media?
During the beginning of the pandemic, there was no live music, but I found other ways to be creative and get my music out there. And I actually increased my Instagram following by more than 1,000 followers during that time.
There’s this little trick my mom and I found, we go to people who are related to my field of music, you follow them, you like a couple of their pictures, and they realize that you’re a real person and they follow you. I made a couple of good connections doing that.
What’s next for you?
I’m releasing the EP, and I have three singles out right now. The last one was “Rear View,” which is based on regret. I wrote that song, because that’s something we can all relate to, like wishing I hadn’t said that mean thing to my brother, or not running out to my dad. But you can’t hold on to that regret, and continue to think about it, because you’ll get stuck in the past.
And, hopefully, I’ll continue releasing music, and gaining more followers, and getting out into bigger venues. I hope also to open for a big name.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com
