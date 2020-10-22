Meet a Musician: 16-year-old Sydney Rose says alternative country is her kind of music

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

I really love Keith Urban. If I could do a show for Keith Urban, that would be amazing. His songs are country, but they also have a different feel to them that I love, and I think my songs could go in that direction quite easily.

Do you sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and if so, what do you sing?

I really don’t want to do karaoke. But my dad is a huge karaoke guy. He will get up at any opportunity he has to do karaoke.

Also, I don’t sing in the shower.

What’s your favorite song to perform?

I really enjoy playing “Fallin’” by Alicia Keys. It’s a little bit of a harder song, so it takes more power to sing. But I really like the way the words come together, and the ideas behind it.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?

I was 15 and playing a show, and these guys were sitting in front of me, and started catcalling, and then they were trying to reach out and grab my leg. At that point, I mentioned, “Oh, by the way, I’m 15.” They definitely stopped after that.