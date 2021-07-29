Meet a Musician: 17-year-old Cameron Lane self-produced her new EP

Songwriting is a good way to unravel and extricate all “the yucky stuff,” as Cameron Lane explains.
“You put that into words, and you look back and say, ‘That’s exactly what I was feeling,’” she said. “It just feels like all these emotions inside of me are like a ball of yarn that I need to pull out. Hearing what that sounds like in a physical form is nice and, I guess, cathartic.”
The 17-year-old from Jamestown shows off her songwriting skills on a new EP, “Creature,” which was released earlier this month. She will soon be heading to Berklee College of Music in Boston, and hopes to hone her production skills.
In a recent interview she spoke about the recording setup she has at home, about trying to convey the coming-of-age experience on her EP, and what happened when she tried using a backing track during an open mike.
How did you get interested in music?
I’ve been interested in music pretty much all my life. I’ve been singing forever. My parents would play the radio in the morning when they were taking me to school, and I latched on to that. As soon as I got my first iPod, it was over. I was buying as many songs as I possibly could and was listening to them every day.
I kind of got interested in songwriting when I was 8 years old. That’s when I wrote my first song, and I never stopped from there. I’ve always been a singer, but songwriting was really where I found my niche. And I still feel that way.
After eighth grade, I auditioned for Weaver Academy to go there for music production. I got in, and went there for all four years of high school, and it was awesome. It was the best possible thing I could have done for my music, because I learned how to produce myself.
Who are some of your influences?
My favorite artist is (alternative rocker) Samia. She just put out an album last year, and I’ve been following her since she was a tiny indie artist. Her songwriting is so beautiful.
But honestly, I like any girls who are killing it in the indie pop rock scene right now. I like Annie DiRusso, Phoebe Bridgers.
How would you describe your music?
I think now it’s definitely in the indie pop rock style. I went through a lot finding myself and finding my sound with my earlier singles, and you can kind of hear that I bounced back and forth between genres not really knowing what I was doing. But I feel really confident in the grungier sound.
What’s your creative process like?
A lot of times, I’ll just be going about my day, and I have a note in my phone where I put random lyric ideas. If I hear something that I think is cool, or if I just come up with something while humming, I’ll write down the words in there and revisit later.
So, it’ll usually start with one lyric. I’ll go to my guitar and try to figure out a cool chord progression, and just kind of do whatever feels right. I’m not a lyrics first or a music first person. I have those lyrics, in case I need them, but it’s more of an intertwined process for me. When I’m playing, whatever feels natural to me will come next. It’s pretty cool that way, I think.
Can you tell me a bit about the recording setup you have at home?
Being in music production in high school, it made me realize how important that is to be able to do on your own. That’s something that a lot of artists, especially young female artists, need to start taking control of, because if you end up with a producer that doesn’t respect your views or your music, that’s terrible.
I think I started out with GarageBand on my Mac. But then my first year of high school I got a copy of (production software) Logic Pro. I started working on that. I also have a MIDI keyboard that I got for my birthday one year. And I started out, underneath my loft bed, just playing on the piano, plugging my computer in, and seeing what I could do from there. But it’s since become my favorite place in my room just to make stuff. I got some speakers from my friend’s dad, and an interface, so I could start using my mike properly. And there are small pieces from all over.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
I’m inclined to say Samia, because she is my favorite ever ... all of her songs are almost uncomfortably open and raw and lay down not only her fears and her flaws for everyone to see, but also her relentless love for the people around her. It’s something that’s made me appreciate the people in my life more and also consider how being vulnerable can be a really beautiful thing. The way she builds up small moments into huge meaning is something I’ve been trying to emulate in my music lately as well.
Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?
I don’t sing karaoke very much. I find if it’s too loud, I end up screaming, and it kind of hurts.
But, I do sing all the time just going about my day, and it’s usually whatever song is stuck in my head, whether it’s another artist’s song or one of my songs.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
I used to do all of my shows with backing tracks. In my freshman or sophomore year, I was starting to learn Logic.
In San Francisco, I did an open mike while visiting my grandmother there, and I started the song, and I had a stupid long intro, and I was just getting to the vocals and my phone turned off, and the song stopped, and I had to go start back over at the beginning of the intro.
What’s your favorite song to perform?
There’s one called “Homework” that I feel is probably my favorite song that I’ve written to date. (It’s) really fun to play live and rock out on with my guitar.
With the new EP, what were some of the themes you wanted to convey?
As I was putting it together, I kind of just stuck the songs that I had written over a year or so period on it. But it’s really cool to look back at it as a whole now and see that it’s an EP about coming of age and wrestling with being in high school.
I talked to my parents about it all the time, being in high school sucks. I went through a lot between my sophomore and junior year, and while I’m happy that that’s all resolved now, it really bled its way into what I was writing about and what I was thinking about. “Creature” is a picture of what it was like when it was the worst, and what it’s like when it’s getting better. It’s just beautiful that way.
What’s next for you?
I am trying to get a couple of songs produced. I’m going through kind of a production slump.
I do eventually want to put out a lot more music. I have started writing with the intent of releasing most of the stuff that I’m working on. But I do kind of want to take it easy until I get into college and figure out what that world is going to be like and find someone who can help me out with producing, now that I know I can do it on my own.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez,