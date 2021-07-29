Meet a Musician: 17-year-old Cameron Lane self-produced her new EP

What’s your favorite song to perform?

There’s one called “Homework” that I feel is probably my favorite song that I’ve written to date. (It’s) really fun to play live and rock out on with my guitar.

With the new EP, what were some of the themes you wanted to convey?

As I was putting it together, I kind of just stuck the songs that I had written over a year or so period on it. But it’s really cool to look back at it as a whole now and see that it’s an EP about coming of age and wrestling with being in high school.

I talked to my parents about it all the time, being in high school sucks. I went through a lot between my sophomore and junior year, and while I’m happy that that’s all resolved now, it really bled its way into what I was writing about and what I was thinking about. “Creature” is a picture of what it was like when it was the worst, and what it’s like when it’s getting better. It’s just beautiful that way.

What’s next for you?

I am trying to get a couple of songs produced. I’m going through kind of a production slump.

I do eventually want to put out a lot more music. I have started writing with the intent of releasing most of the stuff that I’m working on. But I do kind of want to take it easy until I get into college and figure out what that world is going to be like and find someone who can help me out with producing, now that I know I can do it on my own.

— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com