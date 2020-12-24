Meet a Musician: Abigail Dowd says her whole life has been filled with music

Abigail Dowd doesn’t quite know just what genre her music fits into.

“Maybe it’s folk, maybe it's indie folk rock,” she said. “There’s probably a blues influence. A lot of people, I think, would describe it as folk, and whatever Americana means.”

The singer/songwriter has found inspiration in the longleaf pine, in the working class and in her grandfather’s service during the Korean War, and has earned a good deal of acclaim in recent years for a pair of albums, “Don’t Wake Me” and “Not What I Seem.” She is getting set to release another album, “Beautiful Day.”

In an interview, she spoke about taking up music in the womb, about her great-grandfather’s music shop and about her love of bookbinding.

What got you interested in music?

I grew up in the Sandhills area, Carthage, Southern Pines. And, my whole life has been filled with music, so it doesn’t feel like there was a beginning. Both my parents were musicians. My mom played the guitar when she was pregnant with me, and it just transferred over into the womb. I came out loving the sound of the guitar and singing.

Didn't your great-grandfather have a music shop?