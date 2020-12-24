Meet a Musician: Abigail Dowd says her whole life has been filled with music

Abigail Dowd doesn’t quite know just what genre her music fits into.
“Maybe it’s folk, maybe it's indie folk rock,” she said. “There’s probably a blues influence. A lot of people, I think, would describe it as folk, and whatever Americana means.”
The singer/songwriter has found inspiration in the longleaf pine, in the working class and in her grandfather’s service during the Korean War, and has earned a good deal of acclaim in recent years for a pair of albums, “Don’t Wake Me” and “Not What I Seem.” She is getting set to release another album, “Beautiful Day.”
In an interview, she spoke about taking up music in the womb, about her great-grandfather’s music shop and about her love of bookbinding.
What got you interested in music?
I grew up in the Sandhills area, Carthage, Southern Pines. And, my whole life has been filled with music, so it doesn’t feel like there was a beginning. Both my parents were musicians. My mom played the guitar when she was pregnant with me, and it just transferred over into the womb. I came out loving the sound of the guitar and singing.
Didn't your great-grandfather have a music shop?
He had a barber shop right across the street from where he lived in a little town called Norman. Then The Beatles came along, and folks weren’t getting haircuts as often. They were buying guitars. He was a good business person, so half of the shop became a music shop. My mom and her siblings grew up working in the music store. And when I was a kid, I would pull big guitars off the wall, and I’d be strumming them and running around and singing. I think it was a family requirement that we all play an instrument and sing. It was just the best place. I can still feel the hardwood floors that we used to run around on and get splinters on our feet.
And Keith Richards actually stopped in there once. He stopped in and bought guitar strings. If you’re driving from Greensboro to the beach, you could see it right off of 220 back before they diverted the road. It just seems like he would see it from the road and go, “That’s my kind of place.”
Who are some of your inspirations?
I feel I have so many. I love Janis Ian. I love the Black Keys; I love their latest album. There’s a guy named (Sixto) Rodriguez, who was in the documentary “Searching for Sugar Man.” Tift Merritt is another influence.
What is your creative process like?
I feel like I create all of the time, whether it's music or doing something on the computer. I’m also a bookbinder. I really just get in the zone and have fun. It’s the same when I’m writing a song. So, I might pick up my guitar and start noodling around until I find a riff that I like. And then when I almost become addicted to playing it, I know it’s a keeper. Then, I’ll start singing lyrics on top of it, and see what it’s all about. Then, it just sort of starts to swirl around and become an actual form of a song.
Since COVID, I have converted half of our garage into a studio/book bindery workspace. It’s the first time I’ve ever had all of my books around me and all of my posters and all of the tools I could possibly need right next to me.
How did you get interested in bookbinding?
I got interested when I was in Italy. Then, I started taking bookbinding classes, and it turned into this full blown hobby. I studied in Boston for a bit. I’ve gone over to Italy and studied in a monastery to learn leather bookbinding. It’s a cumbersome hobby. But, when I really get into the groove, it’s amazing to put a book together.
I just did a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for my new album. And, it was really fun to include a songwriting guide that’s handbound as one of the rewards.
And I’m thinking about, for my merch when we get back on the road, handbinding some journals like the ones that I use when I’m songwriting.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
Ray LaMontagne. I love him. I just think that that would be such a chill, intimate, cool show to be a part of, and I’ve heard that he’s an amazing guy to tour with when you’re in his band. It would just be fun to be part of that energy for an evening.
Do you sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?
I always sing in the shower, and I usually make things up, and there are so many songs that have gone literally down the drain, because I can’t write them down. I kind of freeform, and I sing as loud as I can.
But, I do not sing karaoke. I did it one time and I hated it. I take myself way too seriously. Maybe one day when I lighten up, I will enjoy karaoke.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
I played a show in Atlanta last year, and a comedian named Jerry Farber put the show together. I was there with my friend Lyn Koonce, and after we played our sets, Jerry started inviting all these amateur comedians onstage and lots of very strange things began to happen. I was laughing so hard I was crying, and wondering what on Earth was going on. Then a rapper from Atlanta came in with a huge entourage, walked up to the stage, took the microphone from the comedian, started performing, did an entire song, and when it was over, walked out the door. It was the most surreal experience.
What’s your favorite song to perform?
With my own songs, it really depends on the night, my mood, what resonates with the audience.
But with a cover, “A Change is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke is always my favorite. It’s always, always so appropriate.
What’s next for you?
We recorded the new album with producer Jason Richmond back in February at the Fidelitorium (in Kernersville). I’ve been spending the past couple of months running a Kickstarter, and I would imagine we’ll be releasing it in spring. I can’t wait for the world to hear it.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com