Meet a Musician: Alejandro Rutty is a Greensboro conductor, composer and musician

What’s your creative process like?

One of the things that I have noted is that writing the music down seems to limit the creative act. So, what I try to do is work the music by imagining it and playing it, and writing things to remember, but not as a composition per se, and only once the music is fully formed and all the details are there and I know what the music is supposed to sound and feel like, only then do I go about transcribing it.

What do you enjoy most about collaborating with your wife?

It’s great. We trust each other musically speaking. If I come up with a crazy idea for an arrangement, she might look at me like, “What are you doing?” But, then she’ll be like, “I got it.”

Also, I know what I can do to support her musicianship. For many years, I was a pianist in her ensemble, but then switched to bass. And as a pianist, sometimes I would go on improvisational detours and she would know when to come back after I changed keys. Some other singer might freak out. But with her, I feel understood.

How did “Down Home: The Cantata” come together?