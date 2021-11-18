Meet a Musician: Anne Green talks about her music group and being an accidental comedian

How would you describe your music?

I think our music is probably bluesy rock, blues rock and soul.

Can you tell us about your time playing with Karon Click and the Hot Licks?

I was singing with Karon Click and the Hot Licks, and Karon helped plug me into the Triad music scene. The music community here is so tight knit, and she and I ran in the same circles, and we just clicked.

We had mutual friends. I went to one of her Christmas gigs and during the set break, she came down and said, “Hey Anne, do you know how to sing ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’?” And then I became a Hot Lick. She kind of took me under her wing and helped me learn how to communicate. There’s a different language there when you’re in a band.

I had a ball singing with the Hot Licks. I was a backup singer, and then she put me up front.

What would you say makes the Moonlighters unique?

When we started out, we were all moonlighting musicians. We all worked 9 to 5. This was a passion project that we did in the evenings because we loved it so much. There were a couple of members who cycled out, and now we have a few band members who are professional working musicians.