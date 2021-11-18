Meet a Musician: Anne Green talks about her music group and being an accidental comedian

Anne Green’s name was pulled out of a hat.
It was for a “band lottery,” and she was paired up with several other musicians.
“It was an incredible group that I got to play with,” she said. “And I ended up meeting a drummer. He heard me sing and said, ‘We need to be in a band.’”
What resulted was the Moonlighters, a bluesy outfit of moonlighting musicians.
In a recent interview, Green spoke about the band, about cutting her teeth on the local music scene with Karon Click and the Hot Licks and about being an “accidental comedian.”
How did you get interested in music?
I grew up in Birmingham, Ala. My parents loved music, and I grew up going to see all this great live music in Birmingham. My dad always played lots of great ‘70s rock on the radio in the backyard when we were taking care of chores.
I was also in the choir in the church, did marching band. Then I went to Salem College for my undergrad and then got my master’s at Wake Forest University. And I have an incredible time getting to play music on the weekends and evenings.
Who are some of your musical influences?
Bonnie Raitt, The Allman Brothers. I really enjoy the Grateful Dead. One of my favorite bands is Widespread Panic. When I was growing up, I listened to a lot of Natalie Merchant, Annie Lennox.
How would you describe your music?
I think our music is probably bluesy rock, blues rock and soul.
Can you tell us about your time playing with Karon Click and the Hot Licks?
I was singing with Karon Click and the Hot Licks, and Karon helped plug me into the Triad music scene. The music community here is so tight knit, and she and I ran in the same circles, and we just clicked.
We had mutual friends. I went to one of her Christmas gigs and during the set break, she came down and said, “Hey Anne, do you know how to sing ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’?” And then I became a Hot Lick. She kind of took me under her wing and helped me learn how to communicate. There’s a different language there when you’re in a band.
I had a ball singing with the Hot Licks. I was a backup singer, and then she put me up front.
What would you say makes the Moonlighters unique?
When we started out, we were all moonlighting musicians. We all worked 9 to 5. This was a passion project that we did in the evenings because we loved it so much. There were a couple of members who cycled out, and now we have a few band members who are professional working musicians.
But the Moonlighters bring their own sound to the covers we do. It’s just so much fun. We often play longer than we’re supposed to because we’re enjoying ourselves. I think that kind of enjoyment is infectious.
What’s your creative process like?
I don’t play an instrument, so I will pick songs that I think will suit me vocally. Sometimes we change it up a bit, stylistically. But I really do as much as I can, print out the lyrics, get comfortable with a song, but don’t actually get to try it on until the guys get together for our rehearsal. That’s when I see if what I imagined would actually work. It also makes it a collaborative process.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
I would probably pick the Allman Brothers, just because it’s such feelgood music. They’ve been incredible influences. And I would stick around and have a ball afterward.
Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?
I feel karaoke is kind of like cheating. People say they were blown away, but I’m like, “Well, I’ve had a little extra practice at this.”
But karaoke is also challenging because you have to cover it straight in the original key. There’s no rearranging. There’s no, “I want to go back to the bridge.”
So I don’t sing it often, usually at a bachelorette party or some special occasion. I did karaoke on my honeymoon because I was able to get my husband to do it for the first time. That was fun. My husband, he sang “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks.
Also, I don’t usually sing in the shower, but I do sing to my baby a whole lot now. So we have a lot of singing going on.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
I’m an introvert, but I love singing, and I love being in front of people, and it’s a fun way to interact with people without actually having to talk with everyone. But, being at the front, I have to talk to people, especially when someone is tuning or we’re getting some waters, and I frequently stick my foot in my mouth and embarrass myself and just say really embarrassing things — things with double meanings.
I’m an accidental comedian. So, there have been many bloopers that way, and I turn bright red, and everybody is fully aware that I didn’t mean what it sounded like. On the surface, they’re things meant very innocently, but if you have a mind in the gutter, they sound very perverse.
Also, there have been times when Karon has come out, and we ended up doing stuff that nobody has ever played before, and it’s either a magical moment or a really funny train wreck. But it’s always an adventure.
What’s your favorite song to perform?
I always enjoy doing “I’m Your Captain (Closer to Home).” That one is a lot of fun. And, I haven’t heard a lot of people around town covering that one.
And, it’s one that’s just really fun to sing because everybody just stops what they’re doing and sings with it. Anytime you get people singing with you in the crowd, that’s a good feeling.
What’s next for you?
I think we’re coming out of the pandemic, and it’s time to see what we’re comfortable with, and what we have the bandwidth for. A lot of people’s priorities and time availability changed, and we’re trying to figure out what kinds of gigs we want to do, how often we want to do them, and where we feel safe right now. I think it’s going to be another year of fluidity and kind of feeling out what’s comfortable.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com
