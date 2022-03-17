Meet a Musician: Antion Scales' mantra is 'I don't sell rap, I sell advice'

Antion Scales sees what he does not so much as a musical endeavor. Rather, he says he’s putting forth some life lessons.

“I don’t rap, I sell advice” is his mantra.

“If a person doesn’t necessarily know how to get to their goal, but they know that they are going to get there, my music drives them, pumps them up, provides that ambitious spark that makes you want to get out and try it,” he said. “I want to get people to a positive place.”

In a recent interview, Scales spoke about where his mantra came from, about the group he helped found, Entitled Militia, and about engaging in a musical battle with his cousin.

How did you get interested in music?

I was born in Madison and raised in Greensboro, went to school at Western Guilford.

I had a very strong church background. My mother is a pastor. And my father, he was always listening to oldies, R&B. Those car rides with him introduced me to a lot and taught me a lot musically. So I just found a love for music and a love for creating music. That love transitioned to actually making and creating and performing, and when I was 13 or 14 is when I started writing music.

Around that time, I had a cousin who was 19 or 20, and he was a rapper. And I had this confidence, and we were at a family outing, I decided to battle him, and put this confidence to the test. And as we were battling, the whole family was surrounding me, my father, my uncles, my brothers, everyone was watching. This was my first time rapping aloud. And during the battle, I actually said something very clever. I don’t remember exactly what it was, but I remember the reaction of my family and loved seeing the reaction I could get.

And after high school, I linked up with my buddy Dane Liem, who’s a phenomenal artist, and we started this rap group called Entitled Militia. It consisted of rappers, producers and videographers, and that taught me the core values of having the appropriate team around you, and the importance of having the right tools and resources.

Who are some of your influences?

Tupac, Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi. There’s an artist named Smino. I really enjoy artists that push the culture and push the style to its limits. I like Tupac, because of the vulnerability and emotion he puts behind his music.

How would you describe your music?

I like to think of my music as a transportation device for anybody trying to get to a goal. My music is centered around realism, the environmental aspects, authenticity. I feel like the relatability of my music drives people to do better for themselves.

Can you explain “I don’t rap, I sell advice”?

That motto is actually a lyric I had in a song. But I carried it on as a mantra-type of thing. It reinforces everything I stand for, with me trying to push out realism and relatable stuff. It’s advice. I don’t really call it rap. We help people’s lives, we help people get through transitional phases, emotionally, mentally. I don’t look at it as making music. I’m giving stuff that I’ve been through that maybe somebody else has been through and can potentially help them.

How would you describe your creative process?

Typically, I do everything in the home studio, around my homies and friends, and we bounce energy off one another.

But, when I hear the beat, the style — that provides the emotion and the ability to write. I come from a freestyling background and being in different environments as a creator. It’s taught me to create individually, it’s taught me to create around people, it’s taught me to create in uncomfortable situations. But my process is once I’m there, it writes itself, if that makes sense.

How did Entitled Militia come about?

Me and Dane Liem, we went to high school together. And all through high school, I was known as the best rapper in my grade. And he was a grade above me, and he was known as the best rapper in his grade. And naturally, people always wanted to see the best go at each other. So we actually talked, said, “I’m good at what I do, you’re good at what you do, let’s not go against each other. Let’s create, let’s collab.” So at a young age, we destabilized that notion, where you have to go at somebody to be the best.

He had the studio equipment, and we made a song, and then we made two songs, and then we made three songs. And it just grew, like a snowball effect. People started coming around, we started doing videos, shows, radio, merchandise.

But that’s how the group got started, believing in another person and taking the initiative to go against what everybody else wants. We were going to do it our way.

Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?

Typically, if I sing in the shower, I like to recite my music. I like to freestyle in the shower, see what I can do, what I can create.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

Tupac would be at the top. He’s one of my favorites ever. He transcended music. It was the personality, it was doing things to impact his community, change people’s lives.

Also, Bob Marley. He made reggae, he was in Jamaica. We’re from different walks of life but have similar messages, and seeing us on the same stage, that would be amazing.

For current artists, I would say J. Cole. He’s a North Carolina hero, and I listen to him a lot and take a lot from his music. We’re on a similar thing, with our motives and our mantras. That would be a great night.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has ever happened at one of your shows?

At the (N.C.) Folk Festival, a lot of the music is old-time, traditional, a lot of it by white folks. So for a lot of people there, it may have been the first time they saw hip-hop or rap. That was a great moment, showcasing the talent to them and being a real life representation of what a hip-hop artist is. And then, there was this beautiful moment, when an older man was dancing to the music we were creating. Everybody was genuinely having fun. Nobody was worried about judgment, nobody was worried about color.

What’s next for you?

Right now, I’m partnering up with this team, Studio 176. It consists of a wide array of different genres, different artists, people like Ashley Virginia, Demeanor. We’re taking this initiative and pushing it on a wide scale, as a way of saying, “We don’t need the industry. We are the industry.” We’re making the music, we’re doing the shows, we’re designing the flyers, designing the shirts. We’re doing the recording, the mixing, the mastering ourselves. And all of us from different walks of life are doing it together.

We’re also trying to set up this East Coast regional tour, trying to hit South Carolina, Maryland, New York.

Also, I’m going to be dropping two songs a month. I’m going to be doing more visuals, working on some TV shows.

And in August, I’m going to be doing this thing called Jokes and Jams with David Goolsby, who’s a comedian. Comedy and music, we’re two pillars of entertainment, and we’re bringing them together. We’re going to try to get some big names out.

— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com