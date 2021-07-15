Meet a Musician: At 3 years old, Xavier Ware was already able to 'lay down the groove' on the drums

Xavier Ware sits down at his drum set and starts playing. But if it doesn’t feel good, he will get back up “and go home.”
But if the music is flowing in the right direction, he finds freedom.
“A lot of people ask, ‘Bro, what did you just do, what are you thinking when you’re doing all this stuff?’” he said. “And I tell them, ‘I’m not.’ There’s nothing on my mind except what I want right then. I’ll be playing, and singing the rhythms as I play them, and I know what’s supposed to be there. I never want to sit down and try to play and feel like it’s not going to happen.”
A native of eastern North Carolina, Ware studied at UNCG and will soon be going on his first national tour.
In a recent interview, he spoke about playing the drums in church, about drawing inspiration from his friends and family, and about a drum set named Gotham.
How did you get your start in music?
I was age 2, just tapping around on stuff, hitting my hands on tables. At the age of 3, I was in church — I have a heavy church background — and after the service, I wanted to play drums so bad. The pastor finally let me walk up to the set, and the keyboard player there at the time was playing a song that I had heard as a young boy. And at 3 years old I laid the groove down. Since then, I knew I was going to be playing drums.
I grew up in Beaufort, N.C., first, then moved to Newport, N.C., for freshman year of high school, then moved to Greensboro. Through school, music has always been prominent, because that’s what I did. I was always tapping on desks. Music was my favorite class in elementary school. In middle school, I started to read music and looking at drums as more than just hitting shelves, if you will. There’s a whole art form to it.
What brought you to Greensboro?
I was a senior in high school, not knowing what I wanted to do besides play music. My teachers, my band directors were looking around, trying to find the right place for me. We had looked at Charlotte, but that wasn’t the place. We had looked at North Carolina Central, which would have been cool, but I wasn’t trying to be in the Durham scene like that. It just seemed too busy. Then, a lot of my friends from high school went to UNCG and came back playing some of the best things I ever heard. I thought if I went there, I could hang out with my high school friends, and I’ll be able to get better.
So, I came to UNCG, dropped out the first half of my sophomore year. But, I couldn’t see myself going back home. I wanted to do this music thing ... and staying up here opened up opportunities to play at breweries and different venues. I was able to hit heavy around Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Durham.
Who are some of your musical influences?
My brother Brandon Godette has always been a driving force. He’s a few years older than me, and he’s an incredible drummer, too. Our parents knew each other way back when, and when it was time for our dads to go play, they would take Brandon, but I’m trying to play, too. There was never enough room for Xavier. So, something had to change. I had to get better. That was a main drive.
My little cousin, also, Jaden Ward. He is 17 and will smack anyone off of drums.
Then, there’s (North Carolina drummers) Jay Hilliard, J.B. Jackson, Josh Wyatt. A lot of my influences come also from my friends, because we’re all doing the same thing.
How would you describe your music?
I’m all over, honestly. Everything I play is different. Right now, I’m in an emo punk band about to tour. I play a bunch of jazz. I grew up in Morehead City, Beaufort, Newport, and that’s all southern rock. There was classical training in high school. I would just say that my music is really everything. Even if it’s not a genre I prefer, if someone says, “Hey, I need you to play this,” I can do it.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
I’m not picky. Any big mainstream artist. I want to play my drums, get this money and get my name out. Could be Beyonce, could be Drake, could be freakin’ Kid Rock. Doesn’t matter.
I don’t care who I play for. My mama will tell you the same thing. I just want to play. As long as their personality matches the musicality, I’m there. I would play in the most screamingest, your-grandma-would-not-like-this-at-all band, and then tell everyone in the crowd “God loves you.” I’m just playing the music.
Can you tell me a little bit about your drum set?
My favorite set right now, her name is Gotham, a Peavey Radial, nine pieces of drums and 11 cymbals. That set was originally not mine. But my good friend (local drummer) Chris Thompson, he had a project and he put me on it, and asked the owner, his name is Ron, if I could use his set. So we redid it, put fresh heads on it, I shined the cymbals, and after returning them, Ron said, “Man, come play them whenever.” And Gotham is my baby.
Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?
Usually, I don’t sing karaoke. But, in the shower, usually Gospel songs or jazz licks. I’ll just be singing horn lines in the shower, that be-boo-be-bop jazz stuff. Even though I’m not behind drums, singing lines in the shower is just freeing. And, I’m in the shower, so I’m relaxed.
Also, I walked into the shower one time in school, and heard some grown man singing “Baby” by Justin Bieber, so I won’t sing that.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
There’s two I can think of.
(Local saxophonist) Shane Wheeler had a gig for us, and I didn’t have all of my stuff, sticks included, and I pulled up to the gig with half a drum set. I had to find sticks on the side of the stage. They were literal twigs, and I had to start the set like that, and my girlfriend finally brought me the rest of my stuff, and I was able to play the gig.
And then, another one I was playing and flowing, and I fell off the seat, because I was playing so hard. When I move, I sway back and forth, I can’t hold that in. My head shakes, my hair shakes. You see where I’m coming from.
I’ve also almost fallen off a stage a few times.
What’s your favorite song or piece to play?
“Fiyulth” by Shane Wheeler, the first track on his album. It’s funky, it’s got an old school ‘70s funk vibe to it, but you can tell it’s done in this day. All the horns go crazy. It’s freedom ... everybody is going for what they know on their solos, and it gets nasty. It gets dirty. And the drum break in it is pretty cool.
What’s next for you?
I’m touring America for the first time ever in October with the band I’m in, Nothing, Nowhere. Then touring the world with Nothing, Nowhere in January.
But, also, I leave it in God’s hands. I definitely stopped worrying about what’s next two years ago. I was in a little situation where I sometimes felt I was walking on eggshells. There was a point where I was like, “I can’t feel like this anymore,” so I took care of life and left the music aspect in God’s hands. I just know He is love and He will never lead me wrong.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez,