Meet a Musician: At 3 years old, Xavier Ware was already able to 'lay down the groove' on the drums

Who are some of your musical influences?

My brother Brandon Godette has always been a driving force. He’s a few years older than me, and he’s an incredible drummer, too. Our parents knew each other way back when, and when it was time for our dads to go play, they would take Brandon, but I’m trying to play, too. There was never enough room for Xavier. So, something had to change. I had to get better. That was a main drive.

My little cousin, also, Jaden Ward. He is 17 and will smack anyone off of drums.

Then, there’s (North Carolina drummers) Jay Hilliard, J.B. Jackson, Josh Wyatt. A lot of my influences come also from my friends, because we’re all doing the same thing.

How would you describe your music?

I’m all over, honestly. Everything I play is different. Right now, I’m in an emo punk band about to tour. I play a bunch of jazz. I grew up in Morehead City, Beaufort, Newport, and that’s all southern rock. There was classical training in high school. I would just say that my music is really everything. Even if it’s not a genre I prefer, if someone says, “Hey, I need you to play this,” I can do it.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?