Meet a Musician: Aubrey Shamel starts her songwriting like she's writing in a journal

Aubrey Shamel took the stage wearing a softball uniform.
Then 10 years old, she had just come from a game and was at a fiddler’s convention in Cooleemee (in Davie County) with her family when a guitarist friend encouraged her to sign up for an open-mic session.
“He played with my parents’ old-time gospel band, was competing in the fiddlers convention, and we wanted to support him and his wife,” Shamel, now 26, said. “Singing onstage wasn’t particularly on my mind at the time. I actually had a little bit of stage fright. But they really wanted me to do it, and I agreed to it. And it turned out, I loved being onstage. I sang, and the guitar player we were there to see, he backed me up.”
The experience set her on a path to a career as a songwriter and Americana artist.
Shamel, who was born in Lewisville and got her start performing in and around the Triad, today lives in Nashville, and is preparing this month to release her latest single, “Fearless.” An EP is set for spring.
In a recent interview, Shamel spoke about how songwriting is like journaling, about her love of Alison Krauss and about trying to sing without a working mic.
How did you get interested in music?
None of my family is particularly musical, but at our church at the time, they ended up forming this small old-time gospel band when I was 9 or 10 years old. They would sing at retirement villages, places like that. But it introduced me to old-time music and it introduced me to bluegrass.
It was also shortly before then that I had gotten a guitar for Christmas from my grandmother. And all of a sudden, I was kind of surrounded by music, and I fell in love with it, and eventually started singing. And that turned into me occasionally competing at fiddlers conventions. By the time I was 14 or 15, I really loved music and really wanted it to become a career.
Who are some of your influences?
Some early influences would be Vince Gill, Dolly Parton, Alison Krauss. I’ve enjoyed a lot of different music. I have some jazz influences like Esperanza Spalding, some more pop influences like John Mayer. It’s kind of all over the map. Also, Pink. I don’t know what it is, but I just love her.
How would you describe your music?
I would call it Americana with a bluegrass band. I was playing with a typical pop line-up, but there was a venue in Nashville that I really, really wanted to play. This was back in January 2021. They didn’t let me in, they didn’t want to book me. And then I started working there, and I was like, “I’m working here now, I’m going to play here.”
So, I asked the manager at the time if I could play there, and he said, “Sure.” And then he asked if I could play bluegrass, and I told him I could probably throw something together. I got a bluegrass line-up, Dobro, mandolin, fiddle, bass and guitar. After that first show, I was like, “I really like this lineup,” so that’s what I’m sticking to.
How would you describe your creative process?
I’m a writer. I love composing music. Usually, how I approach writing songs is very linear. Most people start with a hook, what ends up being the tagline.
But I tend to start my songs out like a journal entry, just talking about whatever I’m feeling, whatever is relevant to me in that moment. And hooks kind of present themselves. As I’m progressing through the song, I’m expressing my feelings, and I’ll have revelations about how I feel, and usually one of those revelations becomes a hook.
I usually start with something on guitar and move from there. I write a lot alone. I don’t write with other people very often.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
Alison Krauss, absolutely. She puts on an amazing show. And I have some technical reasons as to why that would be a good fit. I feel my current sound is somewhat similar, and I feel her crowd would be receptive to my music. But mostly, I feel I would die happy after opening for Alison Krauss. It’s definitely a dream of mine.
Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?
I love karaoke. I have a friend, her name is Bailey, she lives in Idaho now, but we always sang karaoke together. She always sang the same song, “Don’t Stop Believin’.” She could wail that high note. And so I would sing harmony with her, and we would go out for karaoke.
As far as singing in the shower, I don’t really, and I don’t know why. But karaoke for sure.
Do you have a favorite song that you like to perform?
I have a couple, but my favorite song to perform lately is “Crazy” by Gnarls Barkley, which I turned into a bluegrass cover. It’s super high energy, and people freak out. We also do a cover of “Billie Jean.” It’s really interesting to me to hear that with bluegrass instruments. But the best part is how the crowd reacts because they don’t expect you to play pop covers with a bluegrass band.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
One time, when I was really young, I was performing before a dance competition, which was already kind of weird. I don’t know how I ended up with that gig. But, it was time to get onstage, and the kids who were helping set up microphones, didn’t turn on these wireless mics, didn’t set up the mic stands. I was so young and confused by this, that I went onstage and just started playing acoustically without any amplification at all.
And you could see the audience growing restless. They couldn’t hear at all what I was doing. But I was wailing the songs, trying to get them to so where some people could hear them. And these kids realize what they’ve done and they rush onstage and set up these microphones and turn them on.
The worst moment I had onstage was when I was doing a live-looping performance at a conference. And the thing about live looping is that not only is it difficult, but you have to really be able to hear yourself. And this venue was a concrete box, so the slapback was horrible. It was basically like a gymnasium.
And I got onstage and had my earbud in. I have extremely small ear canals, so normal headphones don’t fit. And in the middle of the first song, the earbud fell out. So, all I hear is this slapback. And I’m panicking, because I’m actively live looping, and I can’t hear the music. So I tried to guess. It was probably in front of 2,000 people. I finished, performed the whole song like a freaking champ, but it was quite embarrassing. I’ve never bombed a show that bad. But I did well with the second song.
What’s next for you?
I’m working on two projects right now. I have a single called “Fearless” that’s going to be released probably at the beginning of January. Right now, I’m getting all my ducks in a row, getting album art, but the song is finished.
And in the spring, I will come out with my bluegrass EP, a four-song EP.
I’m also going to try to line up some more shows for the summer.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com