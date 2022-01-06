Meet a Musician: Aubrey Shamel starts her songwriting like she's writing in a journal

Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?

I love karaoke. I have a friend, her name is Bailey, she lives in Idaho now, but we always sang karaoke together. She always sang the same song, “Don’t Stop Believin’.” She could wail that high note. And so I would sing harmony with her, and we would go out for karaoke.

As far as singing in the shower, I don’t really, and I don’t know why. But karaoke for sure.

Do you have a favorite song that you like to perform?

I have a couple, but my favorite song to perform lately is “Crazy” by Gnarls Barkley, which I turned into a bluegrass cover. It’s super high energy, and people freak out. We also do a cover of “Billie Jean.” It’s really interesting to me to hear that with bluegrass instruments. But the best part is how the crowd reacts because they don’t expect you to play pop covers with a bluegrass band.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?