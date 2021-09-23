Meet a Musician: Ausar Zayir, aka Blocco, make music for others, literally

Ausar Zayir, aka Blocco, is a builder of beats.
Earlier this year, the 17-year-old Smith High School graduate launched a business offering up those beats to other artists.
“I don’t want music to just be a hobby, I want it to be a career,” he said. “So I’ve been looking more into the business and marketing aspects, and my goal is to connect artists and musicians with what they’re looking for, with the right beats regardless of what their style might be.
The business, called Blocco Beats, offers new beats on a weekly basis, which artists can lease. Some can also be downloaded for free.
In a recent interview, Zayir spoke about sound design, about advice he’s picked up from other artists and about lightsaber-brandishing fans.
How did you get interested in music?
I was born and raised in Greensboro. I got started in music, watching my uncle and my brothers mess around with digital audio equipment. And, I figured I’d give it a try. Of course, I wasn’t that great at it. I was only 8. But I really enjoyed it and kept on going, and by the time I was 12, I thought this was something I could get really good at.
Now I’m at (Guilford Technical Community College) studying music business, and I’m on track to get my associate’s in the spring.
Who are some of your influences?
As for melodies, I like a lot of ‘70s soul music, like Roy Ayers, Lonnie Smith. I like Erykah Badu as well, who’s the neo-soul queen.
For drums and percussive elements, I love J Dilla and Madlib, who I feel changed the game when it comes to percussion and drums and hip-hop music. I also like the influence of the drums in particular of new modern hip-hop music.
How would you describe your music?
I really try to build something beautiful. I try to be unique, stay true and give people a different experience when they listen to it.
How would you describe your creative process?
I’m big on sound design. I’ll mess around until I find a sound that I like, and then get out a keyboard. Or maybe, I’ll start on a guitar, put some effects on a guitar. I’ll start off by trying to find something that I like. Once I have an idea of what I want, I can sort of paint that image that I’m hearing in my head and lay it out on my canvas on my computer.
What type of services does Blocco Beats provide?
We offer leases, starting at $10. We have discounts and memberships available for clients who want to produce. I want artists to be able to buy anything that they’re looking for to get their track produced.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
I’m thinking Kanye West, just because his music is so different and influential. That would be a crazy experience.
Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?
I like to sing Lauryn Hill. And a lot of times, when I’m making music, I’ll come up with the melody, and sing the melody before I play it on the instrument. I feel singing is key to what I do, and I’d love to get better at it. So, I’m looking to start practicing my singing.
What’s your favorite song to perform?
Honestly, the song “24” on the new album Kanye West just dropped, that’s been on my mind a lot. Also, Kendrick Lamar just dropped a new song with Baby Keem called “Family Ties.”
Have you been able to seek much advice or guidance from others who are more established in the music business?
Where I’m at right now, Eyesolated Entertainment Studio, it’s owned by my cousin. He has a lot of artists. We’ll play the beats and we’ll record. And a lot of them will be like, “Let me tell you this, let me tell you what to watch out for, let me tell you what you need to do to not let your talents go to waste.” The opportunity to come to the studio to record with those artists is such a blessing. I have to thank my cousin for giving me this opportunity. I got a lot of help, and I feel pretty confident about my future.
What would you say is the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened during one of your performances?
I remember one time I had a performance, and I was playing a “Star Wars” melody, and people started lighting lightsabers as I was performing. That was kind of fun.
And in the studio, someone recently told me to make a beat that sounds like gorillas. I get a lot of crazy suggestions from artists about what they want me to do. It wasn’t Gorillaz, like the artists, but a beat that sounds like actual gorillas. That caught me off guard.
What’s next for you?
I have another business, Aster Kerinyaga. Our goal is to put forth a new perspective on Black culture, working on a magazine.
I’m always trying to upscale Blocco Beats, working on new marketing techniques. I’m always looking to work with more artists.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez,