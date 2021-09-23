Meet a Musician: Ausar Zayir, aka Blocco, make music for others, literally

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

I’m thinking Kanye West, just because his music is so different and influential. That would be a crazy experience.

Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?

I like to sing Lauryn Hill. And a lot of times, when I’m making music, I’ll come up with the melody, and sing the melody before I play it on the instrument. I feel singing is key to what I do, and I’d love to get better at it. So, I’m looking to start practicing my singing.

What’s your favorite song to perform?

Honestly, the song “24” on the new album Kanye West just dropped, that’s been on my mind a lot. Also, Kendrick Lamar just dropped a new song with Baby Keem called “Family Ties.”

Have you been able to seek much advice or guidance from others who are more established in the music business?