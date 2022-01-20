Meet a Musician: Beau James turns a nickname into a band

Beau James was told to keep anyone under the age of 18 out of The Basement, a music venue in Nashville.
An event at a record store upstairs was attracting a good many kids. But James, who was working the door at the club, promised to do his duty by threatening to “chuck ‘em out, man.”
“Mike Grimes (the owner of the record store), he was like, ‘Well, it’s Chuck Mountain,’” James said. “And that just kind of stuck from there.”
James wound up adopting the nickname for the band he founded when he moved to Greensboro. That band is working on a new record, “Fool’s Journey,” and recently had a beer named after them at a Greensboro brewery.
In an interview, James spoke about finding inspiration in The Black Keys and Chris Stapleton, about being in a prison with Billy Ray Cyrus, and about what happened once when he mooned the audience.
How did you get your start as a musician?
I grew up in Colorado, and moved out to North Carolina when I was a junior in high school. I started a band in high school, and that’s kind of what got me hooked on playing music. Then, I went to UNCG and started another band there.
After I graduated, I moved out to Los Angeles and lived there for about four years. I started a band, the Heavy Heavy Hearts, and we all moved out to Nashville together. We were playing out there, then everyone kind of went our separate ways. That’s when I started a solo career, doing Americana, singer/songwriter songs that didn’t fit with the heavier rock ‘n’ roll blues band I was in. Then I put out my first release, “Indigo Road,” got picked up by a label called Randm Records, and released another album called “Landmarks.”
I got married and moved back out to Greensboro in 2017. And then I started another band called Chuck Mountain, which has been my focus since I got out here.
Who are some of your influences?
In college I really got into the Black Keys. That pushed me down the blues rock vibe. Also, I’m a really big fan of The Shins. There’s Aerosmith. It’s kind of all over the place.
How would you describe your music?
A lot of the stuff that I do know is kind of like the Black Keys meets the Black Crowes. My solo stuff, people say it’s Neil Young-ish. It’s sadder Neil Young, let’s say that.
What’s your creative process like?
It has morphed a lot over the years. Before, I could only write when inspiration hit, and if I didn’t get it all done, it was just going to be a half-finished song that I never put out. But when I lived in Nashville, I would come up with a fun title and take it from there.
But I’m a real big fan of just writing about situational life events, nowadays, though less about relationships, which was a big part of the past.
I’ll get rolling with an idea, sometimes just one line, and that sparks me in a direction. Other times, I might just come up with a really catchy riff that I like and build off of that. There’s all different ways that it comes to me.
How did Chuck Mountain come about?
When I lived in Nashville, I worked at a venue there, and my nickname was Chuck Mountain, and when I moved here, I decided that had to be the name of the band. I met our drummer, Sammi Printz, while I was working at Hops. And then I met our bass player, Jeff Wysosky, when I hired him to be an instructor at Guitar Center. And, we’re all kind of best buds now.
You’ve done some acting work. How did you get interested in that?
I graduated from UNCG with an acting degree, did a lot of extra work. And now I work for a company called Weld.com, making tutorial videos for them, just going over different processes and making different projects.
But I always did a lot of extra work. In Nashville, I was in “Still the King,” which was a Billy Ray Cyrus show that my mom liked. A friend’s mother was a casting director for it, and she needed some extras for the day. So I was like, “Oh yeah.” But I didn’t tell my mom, and she was just watching it one day, and I was in prison with Billy Ray Cyrus. She called me and said, “What the heck, man?” That was my go-to — trying to land random extra roles on things my mom watches.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
Chris Stapleton, just because I love his music. That’s another really big inspiration, too. I saw him way back in the day at an ASCAP music expo, and it was him, solo acoustic, and I was just obsessed from that day on. I love his voice, his writing style. He’s also a cool dude, and I would like to open up just so I could meet that guy.
Do you sing karaoke, or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?
My go-to karaoke song is “Dream On.” And I used to try to convince people that I was one of Steven Tyler’s children that he didn’t know about, but it was a hard sell.
Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?
We’re working on a new record with Chuck Mountain, and the title track, “Fool’s Journey,” is a really, really fun one to play. It’s a really fun riff, and it’s just an energetic song.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
I was performing with the Heavy Heavy Hearts back in L.A. and we were playing a show for my birthday. And there were a bunch of bikers who used to like to come to our shows. And they used to always chant, “Take your pants off!” So, from time to time, I would moon the crowd. So I mooned the crowd that night, and two of them actually got up onstage and took out a knife and cut off my underwear, and spun me around ... That was definitely the most awkward.
What’s next for you?
I’m focusing more on Chuck Mountain. We’ve played a lot of different breweries, and one of our ideas is launching a show called “Brews Rock,” where we review different beers that we try at different breweries. Oden Brewing in Greensboro, they just released a beer called Chuck Mountain Dew. And we hope to have our own six pack one day. We want to have six different beers, at least.
I also went to welding school during the lockdown and started a welding business called Beau Did It. I do a lot of fabrication. So I’m very busy at the moment with trying to balance the band, doing the company, making videos and bartending at Boxcar (Bar + Arcade) two or three days a week.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com