Meet a Musician: Beau James

Chris Stapleton, just because I love his music. That’s another really big inspiration, too. I saw him way back in the day at an ASCAP music expo, and it was him, solo acoustic, and I was just obsessed from that day on. I love his voice, his writing style. He’s also a cool dude, and I would like to open up just so I could meet that guy.

Do you sing karaoke, or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?

My go-to karaoke song is “Dream On.” And I used to try to convince people that I was one of Steven Tyler’s children that he didn’t know about, but it was a hard sell.

Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?

We’re working on a new record with Chuck Mountain, and the title track, “Fool’s Journey,” is a really, really fun one to play. It’s a really fun riff, and it’s just an energetic song.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?