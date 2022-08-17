Meet a Musician: Cait Allen's rollercoaster life led her from religion to music

Cait Allen wound up in northern California after dropping out of college and went to ministry school for a year. But, as she describes it, the group she was with turned out to be “real culty.”

“I just grew up a little,” she said. “I stopped playing music for a while, because my whole life, music was tied to spirituality. At that time, I kind of closed the door to my spiritual life.”

She picked her guitar back up, though, and for the past two or three years has been trying to write more songs.

In a recent interview, she spoke about songwriting as a queer person, about working as a barber and about trying to put out a new EP.

How did you get interested in music?

I grew up in Greensboro in a big family. I started out playing drums when I was like 7 or 8. I kind of progressed with that through high school. Played all throughout high school. Played jazz band, drum line, was drum captain for my last couple of years of high school.

In middle school, I also started playing bass. I was pretty religious when I was younger, so I would play on worship teams.

When I was a freshman in high school, my brother went away to college and had left a guitar at home, and so I started messing around with that. I started writing music and playing guitar.

I went to college for a couple of years, dropped out, and then I ended up getting involved with this church that was super-charismatic, and that was when I moved to northern California.

Who are some of your influences?

Well, coming up in church, probably the first inspiration of mine was (contemporary Christian artist) Jennifer Knapp. I listened to a lot of super-spiritual music growing up.

But I also listened to a lot of Tracy Chapman. I get compared to her a lot. Growing up, we also listened to the Eagles, Elton John, Eric Clapton. More recently, I’ve gotten a lot of inspiration from this (indie pop) band called Muna.

How would you describe your music?

I get compared lyrically to Phoebe Bridgers, along with Damien Rice. It’s very acoustic, very chill, very underproduced. I don’t do a lot of electronic sounds. It’s all produced by me, whether I’m playing guitar or singing. It’s really just guitar and vocals. There’s not really a lot of extra. It’s always been pretty bare bones.

I tried to start a band when I was in college, and it was a disaster. So over time I’ve realized that I’m better as a solo artist.

Lyrically, so far, a lot of what I write about is relationships. In the beginning, I was writing a lot about my exodus out of the church, and I was pessimistic about spirituality and having a background of faith. That’s kind of trendy right now, though, and I don’t want to just be trendy, so I don’t write about it as much any more.

A lot of of it is just about the rollercoaster and different phases of relationships and figuring out how to navigate that as a queer person, especially as a queer person who grew up in church. It’s a rollercoaster to figure out your place in the world. So a lot of my music reflects my experience coming into my own as a person.

I guess I came out in 2015, shortly after I moved back home from northern California.

How would you describe your creative process?

I’m pretty private, so I don’t like to write with other people. It stresses me out a lot. I have a lot of voice memos in my phone. Some are concepts for a song or a melody that’s just me humming or lyrics. Writing a song, I’ll look through my voice memos, see what pops for me, what inspires me.

Some people will create chords, or do the actual music first, and then put lyrics on top of it. I kind of go back and forth. Sometimes I’ll have lyrics, and I’ll figure out some chords that go with whatever melody I have in my head. It really just depends. I don’t have a process or a formula or anything like that. I’ll let whatever happens happen. I try not to put too many rules or regulations on myself. That seems to work for me.

You also work as a barber. How long have you been doing that?

I’ve been doing that since 2019. I’m co-manager of Rock’s Hair Shop in downtown Greensboro.

I’ve had people come in for a haircut, and they’ve seen me at an open mic, but not necessarily at a show that I’ve individually put on. I used to host the open mic at Common Grounds a long time ago. I’ve also worked as a line cook in five or six restaurants, so I’ve put myself in a lot of different circles.

Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?

No, I actually hate karaoke. I think mostly that’s because I don’t really drink. I feel dumb doing a good performance when everyone else sounds (awful).

I guess I do sing in the shower sometimes, but it’s not consistent enough.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

Probably, the band I mentioned previously, Muna. They’re super-inspiring in terms of the content of their lyrics. I’ve kind of always been scared to write explicitly about queer love, but they do it in a way that isn’t drastically in your face. They’re not really scared to approach queer anything in their music. That’s something I’ve struggled with in my music, to open up about.

Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?

I’ve played this song since I was in high school, it’s called “18 Bullet Holes” by a band called Waterdeep.

There’s some humor in the way they word things. It’s a very deep song. You can look into the deep meaning, and try to figure out what it means, or you can just enjoy it for what it is.

I think it appeals to a lot of different types of thinkers and how they relate to music. It’s an intense song, but I love it.

What’s next for you?

I’ve been working on some music in the studio. I’ve been recording in Durham with a friend that I’ve networked with for several years who’s been pushing me to record. She’s got her own studio. So, I started recording with her about three or four months ago.

Hopefully, I’ll be releasing an EP, probably three or four songs at the end of September. And then after that probably a couple more singles. The EP is going to be more acoustic, and the singles after that will have a little bit more production. But first things first, get the EP out hopefully by the end of September.

And, I’ll probably be streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, and I’ll be posting updates on that on my Instagram.