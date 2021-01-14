Meet a Musician: Carri Smithey

But, Dusty said, “I want you to play three weeks from now.” So, we all decided, “OK, we’ll do that.” We all went to Common Grounds and we all played our original music. We had never rehearsed together before, but it was really cool listening to each other’s music.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

That’s hard to narrow down. Probably Susan Tedeschi. She has a band called Tedeschi Trucks. She’s amazing. I love her soulfulness. When she sings, you can tell she feels everything that she sings.

Do you ever sing karaoke, or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?

I do sing in the shower. Sometimes I make up songs. I also got one of those little speakers I take in there, and I listen to Spotify a lot, and I sing whatever is playing.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?