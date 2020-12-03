Meet a Musician: Casey Noel started learning guitar at 5 and started writing songs shortly after

Casey Noel’s music, infused as it is with acoustic guitar and fiddle, is unmistakably Americana.
But the term she prefers using in relation to what she does is simply “genuine.”
“I know for some people, there’s a lot of pressure about trying to make their writing fit a specific genre, or maybe trying to make every line super catchy or super deep,” she said. “But sometimes, I think the deepest stuff is the stuff that’s more raw. My music is just me, very much my feelings, how I see the world. That’s part of being very genuine. I want people to hear my music and get an idea of who I am as a person."
The 24-year-old Noel, who released an EP earlier this year titled “Not Just Pretty Words,” recently spoke about her songwriting, how she took up the guitar and the showcase she hopes to get started back up once a bit of normalcy returns.
How did you get interested in music?
I’m from Greensboro, my mom was born in Costa Rica. I went to Grimsley High School, and graduated from UNCG. My grandparents live in North Carolina, but they visit Costa Rica all the time, and my grandfather bought me my first guitar when I was 5, and I started playing classical. There were a couple of times when I wanted to stop, but thank goodness, my mom didn’t let me.
I also always sang, but was shy about it. One day, though, my mom told my guitar teacher that I could sing. And he was like, “OK, you have to sing for me.” And I was like, “Nooooo.” But, I sang, and that started me singing and playing guitar.
That same guitar teacher, Kevin Dollar, asked me also if I ever thought about writing my own music. And no, I hadn’t. I really didn’t know much about the music industry in general, and I thought that if you wanted to make it as a musician, you had to do coliseum shows. But I learned about festivals and different levels of musicians. And he said that if this is what you want to do, you should write your own music.
Who are some of your inspirations?
Jason Isbell and Brandi Carlile are two of my musical heroes. I love their songwriting and how real they are and how their music is produced. They definitely inspire me a lot in my own music and definitely in my songwriting.
But vibe-wise, too, I have some older inspirations. I love Simon & Garfunkel. I’m a big CCR (Creedence Clearwater Revival) fan.
What’s your creative process like?
I try not to go in with a specific idea. My process starts out with maybe a line, or a song title. Usually, it’s a line that comes into my head, and from there, I’ll get a melody for those words, and then go into picking up my guitar and playing around with some chord progressions. I’ll start a verse or a chorus, and try to get a firm idea of the general direction of the song. I’ll voice memo that, take a break for a couple of hours or a day, and then revisit it. When I do that, I can really tell if I like the direction things are going in.
I don’t have a set timeline. I don’t rush myself. I’ll try to take my time.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
Probably Brandi Carlile, just because I would love to watch her perform at an up-close level. I think she’s one of the most amazing entertainers and she’s such a strong vocalist and has so much energy. I would also just love to meet her and be around her and learn from her, just because she’s such a badass female. I would love to just make a connection with her. It would be an honor to open for her.
Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?
I don’t really sing karaoke that often. But, I sing in the shower every single day. I always bring a speaker, and I turn it up. I sing Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, the Highwomen, Yola, a lot of different stuff, but usually with an Americana-vibe.
What’s your favorite song to perform?
One of my favorite songs to cover is “Last of my Kind” by Jason Isbell. I love the lyrics, and I feel that it always transports me, and I kind of lose track of everything else.
Of my own songs, probably my favorite is “Marsh Girl.” I’m proud of that song and I love the vibe, and it’s a fun one for me to sing as well.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
This one time I had a gig, some place up in the mountains, a pizza-brewery hybrid. Toward the end of my gig, this woman came in, and I’m pretty sure she was on some sort of crazy drug.
Anyway, she tipped me, but then every single person that she saw who came in who didn’t tip me, she got really mad at them, yelling, “You better tip this girl!”
At the end of the show, my dad walks by, because he was getting all the bags for my speakers, and she’s like, “Oh, so you’re not going to tip her?” And she started giving him the middle finger. This guy sitting beside her says, “Ma’am, that’s her father.” And she says, “I don’t give an eff who he is.” I was trying not to burst out laughing.
My dad was oblivious to it. We told him afterwards what happened, and he was like, “Oh, that’s funny.”
Can you tell me about the monthly Spotlight Sessions showcase you did at the Carolina Theatre?
Every other month, I did a singer-songwriter round at The Crown at the Carolina Theatre. Since COVID, that stopped. But I did that for almost two years, and that was a really fun way for me to meet other musicians. It was a place where people could share their own original music, talk about their process. It was really fun. People really enjoyed it. And that’s something I hope to start back up when things get more normal.
What’s next for you?
I’m going in the studio to work on a single that I finished writing a while back. I have a music video in the works. I have some gigs here and there, at Four Saints Brewing (in Asheboro) and Oden Brewing (in Greensboro).
Four Saints has limited capacity, and Oden has a stage outside, and they have a great protocol for social distancing and how people enter and leave.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com
