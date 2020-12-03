Meet a Musician: Casey Noel started learning guitar at 5 and started writing songs shortly after

Of my own songs, probably my favorite is “Marsh Girl.” I’m proud of that song and I love the vibe, and it’s a fun one for me to sing as well.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?

This one time I had a gig, some place up in the mountains, a pizza-brewery hybrid. Toward the end of my gig, this woman came in, and I’m pretty sure she was on some sort of crazy drug.

Anyway, she tipped me, but then every single person that she saw who came in who didn’t tip me, she got really mad at them, yelling, “You better tip this girl!”

At the end of the show, my dad walks by, because he was getting all the bags for my speakers, and she’s like, “Oh, so you’re not going to tip her?” And she started giving him the middle finger. This guy sitting beside her says, “Ma’am, that’s her father.” And she says, “I don’t give an eff who he is.” I was trying not to burst out laughing.

My dad was oblivious to it. We told him afterwards what happened, and he was like, “Oh, that’s funny.”

Can you tell me about the monthly Spotlight Sessions showcase you did at the Carolina Theatre?