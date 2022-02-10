Meet a Musician: Cesar Oviedo combines genres into what he calls "world" music

How would you describe your music?

If I had to find a word, it would be “world.” I am working now on kind of a reggae song. It wasn’t intended to be reggae, it just came out like that. There are others that are similar to that.

But it also has a Latin, Central American feel. There’s native folk, Afro-Cuban influences.

How would you describe your creative process?

Sometimes it’s there trying to come out. I mean, there are songs that I’ve written where I sat at the piano and started playing this melody that was in my head.

Nowadays, it’s easy to record something. You just get your iPhone out. Sometimes I’ll do that, and I have a lot of those memo recordings on my phone. Some, I will just forget. But some will stick, and I’ll go back and keep working on them, nourish them if I like them.

Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?

That’s a hard question, brother. Do you know how many songs I have in my head? To pick one, it’s just hard.