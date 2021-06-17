Meet a Musician: Chris Thompson combines genres of music to create something special

In his latest musical project, Chris Thompson plans on combining Rachmaninoff with rapping and laying jazz harmonies under classical compositions.
The percussionist and High Point University professor recently raised $21,000 on Kickstarter to record an album and shoot a series of accompanying music videos to promote what he calls “music desegregation.”
“It goes back to what Duke Ellington said, that there’s only two kinds of music — good music and the other kind,” Thompson said. “I realized every genre has something that’s great about it, but a lot of times our music is too segregated by genre. You only listen to rap, or you only listen to country, or you only listen to classical, or you only listen to jazz ... So the idea was to take the good traits, the good qualities from all these different genres, the things that make each genre good, to raise the potential of what you can do creatively.”
In a recent interview, Thompson spoke about merging genres, about trying to inspire people with new types of music and about the time he performed at the Eurovision song contest.
How did you get your start in music?
I’m actually a military brat. My dad was in the military. I was born in Savannah, Ga., but we moved all over the place. I lived all over the East Coast. I lived in Bahrain for a couple of years. But I finally settled down when I came to Greensboro for high school. I went to Grimsley, and I was part of the drumline there. I then went to N.C. A&T, was the drum captain there, went back and taught at Grimsley for about five or six years. I also taught at Allen Jay Preparatory Academy before I went to get my master’s at UNCG in percussion performance. After I got my master’s, I was able to start at High Point University as a percussion professor and drumline director.
As far as how I got into the music I’m doing now, I started an organization called MAPS — Motivational Arts Performance and Sound — when I was at UNCG. The idea was to use my gifts in music to help serve others. I had a mentor who taught me about having a vision, and that kind of changed my life, had a huge impact, and I wanted to teach other people about vision, about having a purpose.
When the pandemic happened, I had to switch and move into trying to create videos. I was writing music, I was writing percussion ensemble music, and I decided to try to merge it with rap, which became very unique, and I hadn’t really seen it done in that way. I wanted to merge these different styles of music together with rap in a very authentic way.
Who are some of your musical inspirations?
For me, there are a lot of different musical influences in each genre. It’s hard to name a few because there are so many that made an impact. Marvin Gaye and James Brown and Earth, Wind and Fire were huge for me in the soul arena. Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky are my favorites for classical. Stefon Harris and Lionel Hampton and Nina Simone are huge for jazz. And for percussion, there’s a whole slew of artists, like Ivan Trevino and Paul Smadbeck.
As far as personal influences, there’s Stefan Stuber, the band director at Grimsley High School, and a percussionist. He made a huge impact.
How would you describe your music?
I think the term “music desegregation” helps clarify it the best. It’s merging these different styles of music together but they’re still authentically those styles. I may merge rap with classical, I may merge it with jazz, but it’s still classical, it’s still jazz, it’s still rap. I’m trying to be creative as possible, trying to be unique as possible, and trying to be authentically myself as possible.
What’s your creative process like?
It always starts with the music. Before I do any lyrics, it starts with the music. I write and compose all the notes and all the music first. I always use my percussion instruments as my first gauge. I start from a rhythm and from a harmonic perspective either behind a vibraphone or behind the marimba just to get me started. And then, once I get the motif down, I’ll create a song around that and determine what other instruments I’m going to use — am I going to use a harp, am I going to use a drum set, am I going to use strings?
Once I get all these things together is when I come up with the rhythm of the rap. And then, I’ll come up with the words very last.
What sort of experience do you hope to create by merging these genres?
We’re doing the album this summer, and the goal is to create a video for every song on the album. I believe to get the full experience of music desegregation, you have to see these instruments being played. Nothing on the album is done electronically. There’s no synthesizers or anything like that. All the music is being played by musicians.
And, so the hope is by merging all these different things, you get to expose communities to things that they haven’t seen before. It really is a matter of exposure. Just imagine what you can do with communities that have been underserved, if you expose them to these instruments that they may not be familiar with. Imagine what that does for the performing arts, imagine what that does for a little kid listening to rap and seeing a marimba being played or a timpani or a harp.
The idea is really about exposure. You’re exposing the classical community to the potential that rap can have, the jazz community to the potential that percussion and hip-hop can have in jazz. You’re also making an impact, helping others grow, and you have an opportunity to teach about Black history, about social justice.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
From an instrumental standpoint, I would love to open a show for (jazz, rock and funk ensemble) Snarky Puppy. They’re one of my favorite bands and definitely a huge influence on the idea of merging different styles together.
Also Tobe Nwigwe, a hip-hop artist from Houston. His music is not only direct, but it’s powerful, it’s inspiring, it’s positive, it’s promoting family principles.
Do you have a favorite song or favorite piece you like to perform?
A marimba piece called “Etude in E Minor,” by Casey Cangelosi. It’s a virtuosic solo. It’s fast, engaging, pleasing to the ear.
What is the weirdest or funniest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
One time I had a piece with electronics, and was using the Apple headphones, and they got completely tied up in a knot. As I was speaking to the audience, telling them about the next piece, I went back to grab my headphones, and the music had started and the rest of the ensemble had started, and now I’m sitting here in the middle at the beginning of piece trying to untie these headphones, and literally a second before I had to come in, I was able to get one ready and in my ear.
How did you get involved with Eurovision?
That was with a group of drummers from A&T. We were sort of the exhibition from the United States. One of our performers had connections with (German hip-hop artist) Peter Fox, and that year, 2011, Eurovision was held in Dusseldorf, Germany. We got to go out onstage in front of 40,000 people. There were about 20 drummers, and we put on a show that was entertaining and also technical. We had players doing tricks, doing stunts. We had the whole crowd clapping and jumping up.
What’s next for you?
The biggest thing right now is creating the album, which is happening this summer. The idea, of course, is putting all these different musicians together. So we’re just getting all the resources, the locations, shooting spots. And I hope to release it before the year is out. And, ideally, once the album is out, I’d like to do a college tour, where I go to different colleges and perform some of the music from the album and speak about music desegregation.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com