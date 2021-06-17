Meet a Musician: Chris Thompson combines genres of music to create something special

A marimba piece called “Etude in E Minor,” by Casey Cangelosi. It’s a virtuosic solo. It’s fast, engaging, pleasing to the ear.

What is the weirdest or funniest thing that has happened at one of your shows?

One time I had a piece with electronics, and was using the Apple headphones, and they got completely tied up in a knot. As I was speaking to the audience, telling them about the next piece, I went back to grab my headphones, and the music had started and the rest of the ensemble had started, and now I’m sitting here in the middle at the beginning of piece trying to untie these headphones, and literally a second before I had to come in, I was able to get one ready and in my ear.

How did you get involved with Eurovision?

That was with a group of drummers from A&T. We were sort of the exhibition from the United States. One of our performers had connections with (German hip-hop artist) Peter Fox, and that year, 2011, Eurovision was held in Dusseldorf, Germany. We got to go out onstage in front of 40,000 people. There were about 20 drummers, and we put on a show that was entertaining and also technical. We had players doing tricks, doing stunts. We had the whole crowd clapping and jumping up.

What’s next for you?

The biggest thing right now is creating the album, which is happening this summer. The idea, of course, is putting all these different musicians together. So we’re just getting all the resources, the locations, shooting spots. And I hope to release it before the year is out. And, ideally, once the album is out, I’d like to do a college tour, where I go to different colleges and perform some of the music from the album and speak about music desegregation.

