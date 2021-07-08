Meet a Musician: Clarice Weiseman decided in preschool to be a professional singer

Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?

I do all the time. Not so much karaoke right now, but I really do love to sing everything. When I sing in the shower, it’s a lot of stuff that my students have been working on and that just gets stuck in my head because that’s what I do all day. If there’s this particularly catchy song, a show tune or an art song, that gets sung in the shower a lot. I also like to sing a lot of Lianne La Havas, who’s one of my favorite non-classical artists. Also (indie pop group) Lake Street Dive?

What’s the most unusual thing that has happened at one of your shows?

I was in an opera and one of my castmates forgot their recitative, which is opera’s version of speaking — it’s really fast with this accompaniment underneath it. Fortunately, we were being accompanied by a piano, so the pianist could kind of help improvise with us. I found myself onstage trying to improvise recitative, which is not something you learn in school. Luckily, we got back on track and we got to a point where both of us could continue.

What’s next for you?

I got some auditions on the books right now. Everyone in the singing business has kind of been slowed down due to COVID. But there are a lot of auditions coming up. And my teaching schedule is absolutely packed, which is awesome. I’m hearing a lot of other singers down the hall and drum kits and pianos. So, hopefully a lot of teaching, auditioning and performing is in my future.

— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com