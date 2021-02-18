Meet a Musician: Classic rock lead Drew Foust into music

Who are some of your inspirations?

Early on, it was Jimmy Page, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Eric Clapton and Jimi Hendrix, those guitar guys. I’ve since then evolved more of an appreciation for the songwriting aspect. So, I’m also into Taj Mahal, Ry Cooder and Little Feat. And I love John Prine, Jason Isbell.

How would you describe your music?

I guess the term thrown around these days is Americana, which is pretty broad. But, I’m blending a lot of styles together, depending on what song you’re listening to. It can be rock ‘n’ roll, country, R&B, blues. It can be kind of a hodgepodge.

What’s your creative process like?

There is no one way for me. A lot of times, I’ll have a riff or a melody floating around in my head and sit on that for years before any words come along. On the other hand, sometimes, I’ll have one line or a phrase that pops into my head, and I’ll try to build music around that. And there are all kinds of ways in between that songs come to be. But, that’s part of the fun.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

It depends on what kind of mood and what day it is.