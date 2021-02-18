Meet a Musician: Classic rock lead Drew Foust into music

Drew Foust describes the Piedmont’s music scene as “a melting pot of talent.”
And, it’s one he’s found quite receptive to collaboration.
For his recent EP, “Play What You Feel,” he partnered with Burlington rock band Jive Mother Mary, and on the single “Walk Away,” he performed with keyboardist Sam Fribush.
“I’ve been fortunate to work with several good friends of mine this past year,” he said. “And I’m always grateful for these guys for lending the talent. In this area, you run across so many great players, you have so many guys and girls from all walks who have all kinds of songwriting talents and playing chops.”
In a recent interview, he spoke about his early days playing with Jive Mother Mary singer Mason Keck, about his dad introducing him to classic rock, and about wanting to play with folk group the Wood Brothers.
How did you get your start in music?
I grew up between Burlington and Graham, and went to Williams High School in Burlington, and got into music through just listening to records early on. My dad got me into a lot of the classic rock stuff — Led Zeppelin, the Stones, all those ‘70s bands — and I went from there. I’ve been friends with Mason Keck since I was a kid. His dad and my dad were friends. He started young, playing guitar. So that was kind of my gateway, if you will. We always had kind of a competitive nature. But, that’s how I got my feet wet. And the classic rock brought me to blues.
Who are some of your inspirations?
Early on, it was Jimmy Page, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Eric Clapton and Jimi Hendrix, those guitar guys. I’ve since then evolved more of an appreciation for the songwriting aspect. So, I’m also into Taj Mahal, Ry Cooder and Little Feat. And I love John Prine, Jason Isbell.
How would you describe your music?
I guess the term thrown around these days is Americana, which is pretty broad. But, I’m blending a lot of styles together, depending on what song you’re listening to. It can be rock ‘n’ roll, country, R&B, blues. It can be kind of a hodgepodge.
What’s your creative process like?
There is no one way for me. A lot of times, I’ll have a riff or a melody floating around in my head and sit on that for years before any words come along. On the other hand, sometimes, I’ll have one line or a phrase that pops into my head, and I’ll try to build music around that. And there are all kinds of ways in between that songs come to be. But, that’s part of the fun.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
It depends on what kind of mood and what day it is.
In realistic terms, I’d like to open up for (folk group) The Wood Brothers. I’m a big fan of those guys, have been for a while. I got to hang out with (guitarist) Oliver a couple of times, and a friend of mine works for them. But I would love to share the stage with them.
I would also love to open up for Ry Cooder. He’s my go-to guy these days.
Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?
I don’t do karaoke. But, I sing in the shower and everywhere in between. I go through so many phases. I love old R&B. Right now, I’m listening to this Memphis guy from the ‘70s, O.V. Wright. He was on the same label with Al Green. I’ve been singing his music lately.
What the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
I don’t want to disclose anything inappropriate. Everything I’ve got is not something I’d want written down.
What’s your favorite song to perform?
I love doing whatever’s fresh on my mind. A lot of times I’ve got a new song I’m testing out, and those are my favorites to play.
I also like to play John Prine tunes. I love his lyrics, and they draw a lot of reaction out of folks who haven’t heard them.
What’s next for you?
It’s kind of all up in the air right now with COVID. Hopefully, playing shows, that’s the goal. I’ve been writing songs. I keep going day-to-day, as a lot of folks are. I’ve got a full time job and two daughters. They keep me pretty busy.
But, I would like to record some of these new songs that I have written. We went to Nashville back in September, and I’d like to get out there again sometime this year, if possible, and make some more music.
And just trying to get through this pandemic, and hoping things get semi-back to normal.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com