Meet a Musician: Colin Cutler on military life, songwriting and how to get a gig in Scotland

In America and Europe, Colin Cutler has found music a good means with which to create some lasting connections.
When he first moved to Greensboro, he made friends through local open mics. In Scotland, his guitar case opened the door for some funny conversation. And on street corners the world over, his banjo playing has brought him in contact with people from all walks of life.
“It forges trust in a way a lot of other interactions don’t,” he said. “I’ve done a lot of busking in Greensboro and over in Europe, which tends to pay surprisingly well. But, also I’ve met a lot of people through that. I’ve heard stories, had experiences I wouldn’t have had otherwise.”
The Greensboro-based singer/songwriter in a recent interview spoke about his travels, about acquiring a camera while in the National Guard, and the impact a song of his had on a Vietnam veteran.
How did you get your start in music?
I’ve been doing music pretty much ever since my mom put me up in front of a church when I was 5 to sing Amy Grant songs. And I’ve been messing around with different kinds of music since. I’ve messed around with piano. I played trumpet for about seven years. Messed around with bagpipes for a bit. And then I picked up guitar. At the time, I wanted to be a metal guitarist, like Eddie Van Halen. That was my late teens.
But, then in college, I didn’t have time to keep up with electric guitar, so I started playing more acoustic stuff, and I was playing with a friend of mine who was in a bluegrass band in Raleigh. And eventually, I came to realize that was a much better vehicle for what I was trying to write. So I traded in my Marshall amp for a banjo and moved down here for grad school, and I was kind of shocked by how many amazing songwriters there were in the area. When I moved down here in 2014 is when I started doing it more professionally.
Who are some of your musical inspirations?
Well, I’m a writer first, and always have been, so my inspirations come as much from the stuff I’m reading as who I’m listening to — Flannery O’Connor is a huge one for this, as are Dante and the occasional medieval ballad. And I listen to everything from bluegrass to madrigals to Iron Maiden to Bach to Gil Scott Heron. You won’t hear much of many of those in my music.
But as far as direct inspirations — Simon and Garfunkel, Johnny Cash, Willie Watson, Blind Willie Johnson, Amythyst Kiah and Rhiannon Giddens are all huge ones. Simon and Garfunkel and Johnny Cash were early influences. Singing to Willie, Hank Williams and Patsy Cline CDs in my early 20s helped me break out of the choir boy singing I’d been taught. Willie Watson was the first time I saw a guy pull off a solo show with just a guitar, banjo and harmonica, and I kind of want to be like him when I grow up. He signed my banjo when I saw him in Raleigh.
I love the work that Giddens and Kiah are doing to highlight and continue the African American influence on American string band music, and they are both intensely focused and musically stellar performers.
How would you describe your music?
Storytelling music first and foremost. I try for lyrical depth, but also a lot of musical fun. Musically, I probably pull the most from the Americana, bluegrass and blues genres, as well as the Appalachian old time stuff.
What’s your creative process like?
Fundamentally, a line or melody grabs me by the throat and won’t let go until I get it out into the world. In terms of what that looks like, it absolutely varies. Most commonly, it’s a short line with a melody that pops into my head first, and then I sit down and try to figure out where the music wants to go, and then from there I have to figure out what the story is behind the line and behind the music.
One of my songs, “Here’s to the Bloom of the Flowers,” I wrote during a 15-minute break while I was substitute teaching. “Dust Bowl Ballad” took me two or three months. “Save Your Life and Drive” gave me its first and last verses in 2015, when I was living on Market Street. And the rest didn’t show up until I was sitting on an AC unit at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait with a bunch of Marines walking by two years later. So it wildly varies.
If you could open a show for any artist who would it be and why?
Willie Watson, Tyler Childers or Amythyst Kiah, absolutely. Or Jason Isbell or Mary Gauthier. All of them would be good musical fits, and I think their writing has a similar audience. I appreciate that they are all vocal and active about the importance of justice and equality in America. From what I’ve seen, I think they would be a lot of fun to hang out with, too. Mary Gauthier’s work with veterans on “Rifles and Rosary Beads,” and outside of that project, is also something that I, as a veteran, appreciate.
On your website you have plenty of photos from the road. Are you an active shutterbug?
I’m an occasional shutterbug. That sort of started when I was in Qatar with my National Guard unit. We bought a couple of good cameras. I reacquisitioned one of them for some public affairs work and got to use that for some of the stuff we were doing out in the desert. I found that I really, really enjoyed it. So when I got back, I knew I was going over to Romania for a public affairs job with the Army, and I needed a good camera. So I went out and bought a good Nikon. So pretty much that and the banjo have followed me on most of my travels since.
How has music helped you connect with people on your travels?
In England in 2018, I went to an open-mic at one of the local pubs and was one of two guys with a banjo. The other guy there was a little bit jealous at first. He was like, “Damnit, this is my scene.” But eventually we became really good friends.
But, the most profound example was playing (Greensboro bookstore) Scuppernong, when I was back in town. There was one song that I really struggled to write. It dealt with things I had never experienced but anticipated as an infantry officer possibly having to experience. The song, “Long Way Down to Georgia,” is basically about a guy who fought in the Vietnam War and struggles with what he saw over there. And there’s one line that hit me, that involved an image that was extremely strong and graphic.
And I played that show, and a gentleman and his partner walked up to me, and said, “Thanks a lot for that song about the Vietnam War.” I said my grandfather was there, and I’m an infantry officer. And he said he was there as a Marine. I don’t know if it helped him work through anything, but just that sort of connection was deeply moving for me.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
My shows tend to be fairly tame, though I can’t say the same for my street performances. I’ve met some characters there. But probably the funniest way I ever got a show was one time I was exploring around western Scotland and ended up in Oban on a Friday night. Oban isn’t really a tourist town, but it’s full of tourists because it’s the ferry hub out to the islands.
Anyway, I wanted to find a quiet pub, where I could sit and write a bit. Every one I walked into or passed was standing-room only and loud with live music or karaoke. I was about to give up, when I looked up a backstreet and saw a bright red “T” for a Tennent’s pub. I figured I’d give it a whirl. I walk in and the place is tiny, maybe 20 by 30, smells of piss and whiskey, and a guy was literally just turning Bob Dylan on the jukebox. My kind of place.
I grabbed a beer and set my banjo, in an electric guitar case, beside me as I sat at a table with a journal. A couple minutes later, the table bumped, and a black lab poked his head up on my lap. The lady next to me said in a Northern Irish accent, “Oh, sorry, sorry, didn’t mean to bother ya.”
“No worries,” I said.
She kept looking at me. “Now then. Is that a guitar in that case, or is it a clever disguise for where you keep your knickers?”
“Well, it is a clever disguise, because I carry my banjo in an electric guitar case so I can carry my knickers with it, too.”
“Ah, are you any good at the banjo?”
“I play a bit.”
“Right, well, unzip, whip that thing out, and show us what you got, then! Bartender, shut the music off a minute.”
Being a gentleman, I figured I should oblige the lady, so I took my banjo out, tuned her up, and played “The Cuckoo.”
The bar went silent, then exploded. Even the Welshmen bought me a beer. And I got invited to come back the next night and play with a local guy. Free drinks, and enough pay to cover a couple nights in the hostel.
What’s next for you?
I’m a writer, also a teacher (at GTCC), and in that part of my world, I’m currently doing a Gilbert-Chappell Mentorship with Dasan Ahanu as part of the NC Poetry Society, and I’m applying for MFA programs in the fall.
I’m also booking some shows around North Carolina, up in Virginia as well. I’m working on recording an acoustic EP with some of my newer folky songs. That should be out sometime this summer. And I’m writing two albums, one an expansion of (previous album) “Peacock Feathers,” based on Flannery O’Connor’s short stories, and one that will eventually be a folk opera resetting Dante’s “Inferno” to America.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com