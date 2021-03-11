Meet a Musician: Colin Cutler on military life, songwriting and how to get a gig in Scotland

In England in 2018, I went to an open-mic at one of the local pubs and was one of two guys with a banjo. The other guy there was a little bit jealous at first. He was like, “Damnit, this is my scene.” But eventually we became really good friends.

But, the most profound example was playing (Greensboro bookstore) Scuppernong, when I was back in town. There was one song that I really struggled to write. It dealt with things I had never experienced but anticipated as an infantry officer possibly having to experience. The song, “Long Way Down to Georgia,” is basically about a guy who fought in the Vietnam War and struggles with what he saw over there. And there’s one line that hit me, that involved an image that was extremely strong and graphic.

And I played that show, and a gentleman and his partner walked up to me, and said, “Thanks a lot for that song about the Vietnam War.” I said my grandfather was there, and I’m an infantry officer. And he said he was there as a Marine. I don’t know if it helped him work through anything, but just that sort of connection was deeply moving for me.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?