Meet a Musician: Composer/pianist Robin McLaughlin had to find a space for her music

How did Catchfire Collective come about?

After I was a master’s student, I had all of these dreams and desires about what art could be and what types of programs could be presented and what art I wanted to see happening in Greensboro. And I realized that as a composer I have some agency to create these projects.

Me and my friend Isaac Pyatt, who also graduated from UNCG, we were talking about how we had seen all of these people doing new music ensembles, and how we could do that, too. So in February 2019, I sent him a message saying we should get a group of six people together for a week of music making. If we all hate each other, we never have to play with each again. But, if we like each other, then maybe we can keep playing together.

So, I went and talked to another friend, (clarinetist) Kyle Kostenko, and asked if he’d be down for this, and he was like, “Yeah, sure.” And we talked to a flutist (Jillian Storey), a cellist (Peter Swanson) and a violinist (Lalia Mangione). And with six people together to make music, we got together for one week in May 2019. We liked the process, and we liked each other, so we said, “Let’s make a yearlong commitment to this thing.”