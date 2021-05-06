Meet a Musician: Composer/pianist Robin McLaughlin had to find a space for her music

Chamber music composer and pianist Robin McLaughlin finds inspiration in artists who feel they have a gift to offer, but aren’t quite sure where that gift fits in.
“Sometimes I have things that I feel I want to write,” she said. “But I’m not exactly sure where they need to go, or what people need to hear them, or how they will get to those people.”
That desire to create a space for her music and music like hers in part led to the formation of the ensemble Catchfire Collective.
The group, made up of six UNCG graduates, formed two years ago and performs original pieces, along with music by avant-garde composers such as George Crumb and Julius Eastman.
McLaughlin has also been able to share her talents with children as a music instructor and with church congregants as a composer of sacred music.
In a recent interview, McLaughlin spoke about how the Catchfire Collective came together, writing music for her church Hope Chapel and a future project that will involve coloring books.
How did you get interested in music?
I actually grew up in Vermont, and there was a lot of musicmaking in my home. My parents would sing in the car all the time, my dad plays guitar at our church, and my mom would pull out a lot of nursery rhymes to do with us when we were toddlers. There was always this sense that music was fun and safe, and you didn’t need to worry about being really good at it, even though my parents are fine musicians.
And I got signed up for piano lessons as a third-grader, and year after year, I just couldn’t really picture myself being too terribly happy doing anything else as an adult.
I went to Houghton College in western New York, and there I waffled for a really long time about whether to get a music education or a music composition degree, and I finally figured out how to do both. And after that, I came down to UNCG to get my master’s degree in music composition, and I had a great experience studying there.
Who are some of your inspirations?
It’s hard for me to pin down specific people. I am just persistently drawn to the story of anybody who felt like they had a gift to share but then didn’t see a place for that gift to fit in. I think this fascination started from hearing about so many different composers who said, “OK, this is my art, and here’s my contribution to the world, but it’s hard to see a place in the establishment for it to actually go.” I feel like all of us as artists have these moments where we think, “We have this gift to share, but how can I create a place for this gift to be shared?”
How would you describe your music?
I really love color. I love pitting different instruments with each other. I’m a very visual thinker ... My music is really energetic, I love to have pulses and grooves. I love weaving metaphorical representations in my music.
I wrote this really long multi-movement piece for my church here in town — Hope Chapel in Greensboro — a year or two ago, and the piece of music was designed to be the underscore for the text reading during the “Lessons and Carols” service, and I created all of these motifs that illustrated different things that I knew would be threaded through the entire service. By doing that I was able to create internal integrity for the music. So, there’s a desire for my music to be structurally coherent, and to connect it with its meaningfulness.
What’s your creative process like?
I’m a recovering productivity obsessive. I think I used to believe that if you were going to be a productive composer, all your time needed to be spent putting notes on pages. But, especially with the piece I wrote for Hope Chapel, it was a process of spending time with the text, writing it, reading it out loud, figuring what narrative beats go where.
I spent all this time thinking about the types of things I would do in the music, illustrating it on a page, thinking about what types of gestures would be where. Only after that, did I actually sit down at a piano and go, “OK here are some notes that I might put down on the page.”
So, more and more, I’m learning to do a lot of sitting with the music and sitting with the concept and sitting with the idea before I actually write. I think that’s been helpful and healthy.
How did Catchfire Collective come about?
After I was a master’s student, I had all of these dreams and desires about what art could be and what types of programs could be presented and what art I wanted to see happening in Greensboro. And I realized that as a composer I have some agency to create these projects.
Me and my friend Isaac Pyatt, who also graduated from UNCG, we were talking about how we had seen all of these people doing new music ensembles, and how we could do that, too. So in February 2019, I sent him a message saying we should get a group of six people together for a week of music making. If we all hate each other, we never have to play with each again. But, if we like each other, then maybe we can keep playing together.
So, I went and talked to another friend, (clarinetist) Kyle Kostenko, and asked if he’d be down for this, and he was like, “Yeah, sure.” And we talked to a flutist (Jillian Storey), a cellist (Peter Swanson) and a violinist (Lalia Mangione). And with six people together to make music, we got together for one week in May 2019. We liked the process, and we liked each other, so we said, “Let’s make a yearlong commitment to this thing.”
And we spent that year trying lots of different things, went on a short tour to Michigan, played some concerts in and around Greensboro. But the most exciting thing about that year was we were ambitious, and we did a multimedia, partially staged performance of George Crumb’s music. His music is really experimental and out there, but it was presented in this way that made if beautiful and spectacular to a variety of different kinds of listeners.
How have you all been able to collaborate during the past year with the pandemic going on?
It’s forced us to be imaginative and creative in what we can bring to our audience. Over the past year, we feel lucky to be able to get together and do a little bit of performing within the limits of the law and our comfort levels, which I know isn’t the case for every chamber music ensemble right now.
Last September, we did a backyard concert in Apex. We’ve done some livestream concerts from Flux Creative Studio in Greensboro that have been really lovely. And it’s been exciting to learn to do livestream concerts really well, in a way that makes the audience feel like they’re actually there. We do a lot of work to keep the group chat going.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
In terms of my own composition work, my main work as a composer lately has been writing a lot of sacred music for the church, and it’s music that I try to get into the ears of people who are listening to a lot of contemporary Christian music, but also love instrumental sounds and weird sounds. If I were able to tour with that music, I would like to open for someone like (Christian folk and rock artist) Andrew Peterson, to be in that space with people who are interested in sacred music but maybe don’t hear a lot of chamber music.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
Catchfire Collective, we did this show at SouthEnd Brewing (in Greensboro), and we played this highly experimental piece by Julius Eastman called “Stay On It.” And the piece is, like, 20 minutes long, and there’s all this free improv. We were kind of internally observing and hoping the crowd likes this piece of music.
But there’s this riff that keeps coming back into the music and is a little boppy. And whenever the riff came back in the piece when we played it, people in the bar started clapping on the off beat, walking out in the area where we were performing and wanting to dance all of a sudden. It was the sort of thing that I would expect at a rock show.
What’s next for you?
Catchfire has our season coming up, and we have a bunch of shows planned for the next year. People can sign up for our mailing list and be the first to hear about them.
We have a show featuring the music of composer Annie Gosfield. She uses all these industrial sounds which is cool. We also have this show next year that I’ve designed called “Coloring Book,” and there will be this music that’s kind of whimsical and ready for childlike wonder. When you walk into the venue space, you will be handed a coloring book and some colored pencils to enjoy coloring along with the show. And I’m really excited about that.
As far as my own output, two years ago, I wrote all of the underscore music for Hope Chapel’s 2019 “Lessons and Carols” service, which was an amazing experience. I’ve released it as an album called “God With Us,” that’s now on Spotify. I’m going to do it again this year, write all the underscore music.
I have a lot of question marks about what it’s going to sound like, but I’m looking forward to putting together this piece of art to serve my community.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com