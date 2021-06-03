Meet a Musician: Cool-looking instrument turns signature for William “MoBetta” Ledbetter

William “MoBetta” Ledbetter says he was attracted to the stand-up bass for a variety of reasons. Foremost among them — he thought it “looked so cool.”
“When I came to (N.C.) A&T, I noticed an old Kay bass sitting there in the music room,” he said. “It piqued my interest, and I would come and mess around on it. I was studying under Mondre Moffett (then director of the school’s Jazz Ensemble), and he said ‘You keep messing around and we’ll put you on that instrument in the band.’ I thought he was joking. But, then, I think it was a Wednesday, I walk into the room, and he says, “Congratulations Will, you’re playing bass now.’ I was like, ‘Whoa, you weren’t joking?’ This was my first year, and I was still playing a lot of guitar.”
Today, the bass is his signature instrument, and in 2019 he placed second in the jazz division of the International Society of Bassists Competition. Locally, he plays with the Piedmont Triad Jazz Orchestra and has made appearances at the John Coltrane International Jazz & Blues Festival in High Point. In a recent interview, he spoke about finding inspiration in blues, gospel and rock musicians, sharing a name with a blues great, and playing a show when the power went out.
How did you get interested in music?
I’m from Hampton, Va. I was born into a military family, so we did move around a little bit, but I really grew up in Hampton, from third grade up until high school graduation. I came down this way to study engineering at A&T. That was in the fall of 2014. I was enrolled in the jazz band there. But I started playing music when I was 3, picked up guitar somewhere, and got serious around seventh grade. That was my main instrument, but I also played harmonica, trumpet, organ.
Who are some of your inspirations?
It’s a long list. I grew up playing gospel, rock and blues. As far as blues go, there’s Howlin’ Wolf, Freddie King, B.B. King. In my rock days, AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses and Aerosmith were my three top bands that I was really digging into. But starting when I was a baby, my parents were playing James Brown and I used to wobble over to the speakers. This was before I was even talking, and I was dancing to the music.
Were you named after Lead Belly (the blues guitarist whose birth name was Huddie William Ledbetter)?
I could be. It’s a possibility that we could be related. It’s something that people in my family like to claim, but we don’t have any hard evidence.
How would you describe your music?
I draw inspiration from everything — blues, gospel and rock. It falls into that category of BAM — Black American Music. I really pull a lot from that, the blues and gospel roots. But I mix it with a whole bunch of other things. And I love all types of music. The music that I play, I hope it’s inspiring to some people, and joyful.
What is your creative process like?
When it comes to performing, I like to listen to what’s going on around me as much as possible, so I can react. I like to engage with my fellow musicians on the bandstand, while also gauging the audience response. If I know the audience might like something, I might go in that direction a little bit, while keeping the musical integrity at a high level. Being a bass player, I’m really listening to a lot of things that my fellow musicians present to me. It’s like we’re having a conversation. The drums might do something, and it might inspire me to play this way, or I might hear a singer do something and I try to react in a way and also give them something to react to. It’s about keeping your ears open, and knowing how to react to every situation that comes in front of you.
How did you get involved with the Piedmont Jazz Orchestra?
Part of that was through my connections at UNCG, knowing (artistic director) Chad Eby, (saxophonist) Wally West and a lot of the members of the band. I had just graduated from UNCG at the time, 2019, and Chad asked if it was something I would be interested in doing ... It was an opportunity to meet new people, play different venues and experience music in a different way from a small band setting.
You played at the Hampton Jazz Festival right after graduating from high school. What was that experience like?
It was awesome. It was at the Hampton Coliseum, where two weeks prior I had walked the stage (for graduation). And then I’m right there playing a big stage. That night was sold out. It was an honor to be playing there at the big arena in my hometown. It was a magical night.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
One of them would definitely be Wynton Marsalis. I’ve met him a few times, though I have yet to play with him. I’ve also had the opportunity to work with his brother Branford a little bit.
What’s your favorite song or piece you like to perform?
Just to pick one for now, “Moanin’” by Art Blakey. Bobby Timmons, the pianist composed it, but it was made famous when he was playing with Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers. It’s got the grease. It’s good. It’s heavy on the blues, a lot of those elements of Black American Music, the church aspect, everything ... It’s just so good.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
When I was playing with my bro Sean Mason and his trio up in New York in Times Square, for some reason the electricity cut off on us twice in the middle of a song. He had an electric piano, and it cut out a couple of times. And my amp cut off, too, but my bass was loud enough that I could keep on pushing. I had to take some long extended solos. There was one tune I was slap bassing on and about wore my arm out. But we kept on going. We didn’t let it stop us.
What’s next for you?
With things slightly opening up, I’m looking forward to touring and traveling with some of the artists I’ve been working with. Also, I’ve been gigging recently as things have been coming back.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com
