Meet a Musician: Cool-looking instrument turns signature for William “MoBetta” Ledbetter

Who are some of your inspirations?

It’s a long list. I grew up playing gospel, rock and blues. As far as blues go, there’s Howlin’ Wolf, Freddie King, B.B. King. In my rock days, AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses and Aerosmith were my three top bands that I was really digging into. But starting when I was a baby, my parents were playing James Brown and I used to wobble over to the speakers. This was before I was even talking, and I was dancing to the music.

Were you named after Lead Belly (the blues guitarist whose birth name was Huddie William Ledbetter)?

I could be. It’s a possibility that we could be related. It’s something that people in my family like to claim, but we don’t have any hard evidence.

How would you describe your music?

I draw inspiration from everything — blues, gospel and rock. It falls into that category of BAM — Black American Music. I really pull a lot from that, the blues and gospel roots. But I mix it with a whole bunch of other things. And I love all types of music. The music that I play, I hope it’s inspiring to some people, and joyful.

What is your creative process like?