Meet a Musician: Corby Brooke finds inspiration in road trips and people she meets

It’s different with every song. With this song, it took me a really long time to write it. It started out as something completely different. I wanted to write something a little political. But as I was writing, I was getting worn down by that, being in that kind of environment. So, I was like, “I’m going to write something fun.” And it came really quick after that.

Sometimes, I’ll just have an idea, and I’ll begin creating a story about somebody else. And other times, the song has a lot of meaning to me, and I write it about my life. I sit down with my guitar and write some stories.

Do you regularly embark on road trips?

Yeah, I love going on a road trip. In Alaska, everything was hours apart. We might go play a soccer tournament up in Denali, and that’s a seven or eight hour drive. So, driving doesn’t bother me.

When I moved down here, it was kind of a culture shock to live only 20 minutes from my school. My friends were like, “I’ve got to drive all the way over to your house?” And I’d say, “It’s only 20 minutes, man.”