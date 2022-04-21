Meet a Musician: Dane Liem lives in a world of fantasy ... fantasy rap, that is

Donavone Henry, aka Dane Liem, lives in a world of fantasy. He sings about going back to the arcade, playing “Street Fighter” and “Call of Duty,” and deciding between Nintendo and PS2. His social media features imagery inspired by video games and anime.

“I want people to use my music as an escape from everything going on in the world right now,” he said. “That’s why I consider it fantasy rap, because I want it to be a doorway to something outside the norm. And I want you to be able to use my music as a safe haven, if you feel the world is against you at the moment.”

Liem, in a recent interview, spoke about the “alternative reality” in his music, about collaborating with his friend Antion Scales on hip-hop collective “Entitled Militia,” and about what happened once when he tried quenching his thirst at a show.

How did you get interested in music?

I’m originally from the Atlantic Beach area, from the coast, and I moved to Greensboro when I was 11, and was going to Western Guilford. I graduated from Western Guilford with Antion Scales, real good buddy of mine.

I got into music when I was about 9, and I would just record with two stereo speakers. I would put one in front of me, and use the microphone on the other one, and I would record on cassette tapes.

Who are some of your influences?

Lil Wayne, MF Doom, ASAP Rocky. But, I also love getting influenced by our team.

How did “Entitled Militia” come about?

All through high school, me and Antion would always talk about doing something. And once I graduated, I would call him every week and ask him about getting equipment. Then we started pulling people in that we were trying to be creative with, and it started getting bigger and bigger.

Why do you think you and Antion were able to connect so well?

We played football together, and that always builds bonds. But we just immediately connected because of music. The way we bounced off each other was incredible.

Right now, I’m living on the coast for a little bit, but every time I come into town, we do something together.

How would you describe your music?

I would describe it as an alternative reality type of rap. It’s definitely different from the norm. I talk about a lot of nerdy stuff. It’s kind of like fantasy rap.

How would you describe your creative process?

Environment. I’m really conscious about the environment, and everything has to have a vibe. I have to be in a state where I can’t be bothered. When I’m trying to be creative, I have to be in a mood and in an environment that’s void of distractions. I want to really dial in and focus on this moment.

If you could open a show for any artist who would it be and why?

Probably Lil Wayne. That would be like a dream come true. To have that type of crowd would be amazing. And growing up in the South, I’ve always been pulled toward Southern rappers, and he’s always been a more lyrical type of Southern rapper.

Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?

I sing in the shower all the time, and it’s mostly a lot of things I couldn’t sing if I weren’t in the shower. I like to sing a lot of Usher.

Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?

There’s a song called “Solar,” that me and Antion Scales do. It has a good old-school feel to it, and I like how we bounce off one another.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?

My voice started cracking and I needed some water, and a guy ended up just buying me a couple of mixed drinks at the bar, and I started feeling that. And then I started forgetting some of the words onstage, and I would look at Scales, and he would give me cues to get me back on track.

What’s next for you?

I’m finishing up a project right now called “No More Mr. Nice Guy.” And that’s really going to be an edgier type of rap. But I’m looking to evolve. “No More Mr. Nice Guy” is a change from the normal guy.

— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com