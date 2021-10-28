Meet a Musician: Dave Doyle finds his home in the symphony and improv

My creative process is based on the improvisation thing, and it’s a wonderful tool for any musician to learn — to use your ears to be able to play fewer notes and make them fit, like pieces of a puzzle, with other musicians who are doing the same thing. They’re not reading the notes on a page. They’re creating the notes in the air, so to speak. It really helps a lot with your musical development.

Do you incorporate the French horn into your music outside the symphony?

The horn is considered one of the more treacherous instruments of the orchestra to play, because the mouthpiece is really tiny, and the smaller the piece that goes on your mouth, the harder it is to produce the right notes every time.

To me, it’s been a blessing to be able to play that loud instrument for so many years and play in a section with four other people. It’s amazing. But, I also have found a way to use it with the improv group, where I do things like pull slides, so that some of the slides are open. When you blow air through, and there’s no slide, it makes different sounds you would never imagine. I put water in parts of it, or mute it in some ways, so it just comes out as a little squeaky sound.

If you could open a show, or play with any artist, who would it be, and why?