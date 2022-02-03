Meet a Musician: Drew Shamir hopes to continue the hip-hop tradition with his music

But at the end of the day, you have to look in the mirror, you have to realize that you are a human being, and once everybody can realize that, then we can start to chip away at all the ills of the world.

On my last solo album, I have a few skits that pretty much illustrate the three deaths that I feel we have. The first death is your ego, the second death is your physical life ending and the final death is the last time someone says your name. The takeaway from that is, “Hey, when your name is said for the last time, do you want it to be in good spirits or do you want people to say, ‘That guy was a jerk.’” So once we all have this knowledge that we are all human beings, we’re going to screw up, we’re going to do great, but in the end we are all human and we all have to respect that and understand that.