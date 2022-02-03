Meet a Musician: Drew Shamir hopes to continue the hip-hop tradition with his music

Drew Shamir’s aim, as he describes it, is to turn the human experience into an aural experience.
“Everybody in the world is living their own human experience,” he says. “When it comes to my music, if I can give you that nugget, and if you also could dance while learning that nugget, I could die happy.”
The hip-hop artist, who is putting together an EP, creates music that he describes as introspective, but with a bit of swagger.
In a recent interview, he spoke about translating his own human experience into a “hip-hop language,” about finding samples and about why he doesn’t want to meet his idols.
How did you get interested in music?
I am from Jacksonville, N.C. I’m a military brat. My father was in the military, and I’ve lived between North Carolina and southern California pretty much my whole life up until adulthood, when I was able to finally settle down somewhere, which was in Greensboro.
I am just a really huge fan of hip-hop culture. And I feel if you are truly a fan of hip-hop culture, you’ll try to do something, whether it be DJ, break dance, emcee. So I tried a few things, and what stuck the most was making beats and rapping. I had a love for the culture and wanted to offer something to it. And hanging out with friends, we would have freestyle sessions on cafeteria tables. That’s where I started growing a really deep love and passion for the music.
Who are some of your influences?
J Dilla, Nas. I’m a huge A Tribe Called Quest fan. A lot of the stuff from the early to mid-’90s. Outside of hip-hop there’s Nina Simone, Sun Ra, Fleetwood Mac. It’s really myriad things that I’ve listened to throughout my life.
How would you describe your music?
This may sound a little corny, but I just like to display my human experience in the language of hip-hop. When you hear my music you’re going to hear samples. You’re going to hear drums that you’ve been hearing all of your life. I take pride in the fact that there’s been times when my music was played, and you could have a grandmother and a grandchild listening to the same song.
It’s a traditional, eclectic sound. I like to take stuff from the past and bring it into the future, as well as embrace everything going on now. I’m not going to automatically write off any type of song that I’m making just because it has an 808 drum pattern.
But you’re going to get raw drums, samples, live instrumentation. The sound I’m trying for the most is what De La Soul and A Tribe Called Quest were doing and bringing that to where today is, the same way they were probably doing with James Brown.
There’s the continuation of the experience I’m living, which is the Black experience, the underground, the not-too-commercial, trying to find a nice middle-ground experience where I understand various aspects of life, and I try to translate those to the hip-hop language and speak truth to power.
What’s your creative process like?
It starts with going to record stores, listening to different playlists, things of that nature, to try to grab some kind of inspiration, whether it be a literal sample where I’m putting a needle to a record and putting it into my programming, or if there’s a specific vibration I was able to pick up.
I’ve gotten a lot of inspiration from music outside American music, like (French acid-jazz group) Cortex.
But I usually start with a sample, and let the melody of what I’m trying to create tell me what to do. And once I have the beat laid out, I just listen to the song, and let the music speak to me as much as possible.
I use an Akai MPK49 (keyboard). I am part of the school of people that live by Akai and die by Akai, just because I’ve seen J Dilla do so much with it.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be, and why?
I’m a huge believer in never meeting your idols. You can sit and listen to someone your whole life and be a huge fan of them, and then you can meet them and they’ll be a jerk. I’ve had that happen to me a couple of times actually.
I think, if anything, I’m a huge fan of cross genre shows. I would love to open up for someone outside of what I do. One person specifically, I would probably die happy if I could open for is Bjork or Beck or Fiona Apple. But my dream festival spot would be opening up for Bjork. It would have to be in Iceland, though, on her home base.
Do you ever sing karaoke, or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?
A good friend of mine and collaborator is Tony Price. One of my karaoke highlights was when me and him performed “Forgot About Dre” one night. It’s an older Dr. Dre, Eminem record.
Aside from that, I sing in the shower, mess with harmonies and melodies, see if I can pick anything crazy. Also I’ll scream “Ex-Factor” by Lauryn Hill. That’s one of my pre-show traditions. The song is very beautiful.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has ever happened at one of your shows?
At a venue/club in Greensboro that shall remain nameless, we were actually paid in fake currency, and we didn’t realize it until we went a little further down the street from said place to a Sheetz, and we tried to buy food. And we had to deal with police because if they find a counterfeit bill on you, they have to call the cops. Or, at least, that’s what they told us.
What do you want people to walk away with when they listen to your music?
I want people to walk away with the knowledge of the fact that we are all human beings, living a human experience. Sometimes we’re serious. Sometimes we’re funny. Sometimes we’re happy. Sometimes we’re sad. Sometimes we’re heartbroken. Sometimes we feel like we’re on top of the world.
But at the end of the day, you have to look in the mirror, you have to realize that you are a human being, and once everybody can realize that, then we can start to chip away at all the ills of the world.
On my last solo album, I have a few skits that pretty much illustrate the three deaths that I feel we have. The first death is your ego, the second death is your physical life ending and the final death is the last time someone says your name. The takeaway from that is, “Hey, when your name is said for the last time, do you want it to be in good spirits or do you want people to say, ‘That guy was a jerk.’” So once we all have this knowledge that we are all human beings, we’re going to screw up, we’re going to do great, but in the end we are all human and we all have to respect that and understand that.
Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?
As of late, there’s a song I have called “Staygold/S550.” The music, the beat itself, takes a real minimalist approach. It allows me to speak in two different voices. One is more introspective and has a more mature tone.
Then I go into a more braggadocio “I don’t care about anything” situation. It just gives a good view of what you’re going to get when it comes to myself. You can get those beat sayings, you can get those life lessons translated into music. But I can still rap my a— off.
What’s next for you?
I am wrapping up an extended play that I plan on releasing in the next couple of months, I just have a few things I need to iron out, as far as production.
I’m performing at etc. (1333 Grove St. in Greensboro) on Feb. 19. There’s also a J Dilla tribute show at Flat Iron (221 Summit Ave. in Greensboro) on Feb. 11.
I have a song with Dallasito, one of the most talented producers in the city, on his last project.
Mostly, I’m just waiting until it’s time to speak to the people again.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com