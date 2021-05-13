Meet a Musician: Emily Stewart says a songwriting club holds her accountable for her craft

Emily Stewart grew up in the journalism business. Her parents owned a newspaper in Monroeville, Ala., and she jokes that she and her brother were born based on the weekly deadlines.
But her ink-stained background, she says, instilled in her an ability to work well under pressure.
“I’m a scatterbrained person,” she said. “But, there’s a certain adrenaline that comes with knowing that something has to be done in two hours ... I might write a song between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. and then record it at 3 a.m.”
The folk, blues and country artist takes part in a songwriting group called the Monday Morning 3AM Music Club, penning new songs on a weekly basis. She also performs with local band, the Grand Ole Uproar, and was recently one of eight artists representing North Carolina in the Songwriters Showdown, a contest hosted by the Georgia Songbirds podcast.
In a recent interview, she spoke about the newspaper industry’s influence on her as a writer, how a traffic accident led to a music career and about a run-in with fashion designer Ralph Lauren.
How did you get your start in music?
I am originally from south Alabama, a town called Monroeville. It’s actually the town that “To Kill a Mockingbird” was about (the book’s author, Harper Lee, was born and raised there). I started writing because I grew up in the newspaper that my grandad bought from Harper Lee’s father. So we had the same first job, running around a newspaper, writing columns, probably much earlier than most kids are allowed to.
I ended up in Greensboro when I went to Guilford College, studied philosophy, and got hit by a tractor shortly after I graduated. I got hit by a tractor driving down Friendly Avenue.
I had done a little humming and strumming on the guitar before that. But I was out of work for five months after that accident, ended up with a neck injury. I had a lot of time, and spent it all learning to play the guitar.
I started playing with my buddy Josh Watson, who would come over. We would play and sing a lot of old gospel tunes and country songs. Eventually, he booked a show, and said we better start writing songs.
From there, I started playing with him in a duet called “Our Horse Jethro” and then started playing with my own band, the Baby Teeth, and then Matty Sheets and the Blockheads. And I’ve been doing solo, duo and trio things since then. But, I’ve actually circled back and am playing with Josh Watson again in the Grand Ole Uproar.
Who are some of your influences?
Lyrically, definitely Bob Dylan. I used to study his songs and obsess over his lyrics and the way they fell off the tongue.
And growing up, my uncle ran a country music radio station, so I listened to a lot of Kitty Wells and Emmylou Harris and Hank Williams. I’ve also always loved Loretta Lynn and Odetta and Mississippi John Hurt.
As for more modern folks, I love Gillian Welch, Frazey Ford, Jolie Holland.
How would you describe your music?
I usually just say it’s folk, country, blues and roots, because it is a big blending of all those elements that come from the Deep South. I always try to create a captivating melody that kind of draws people in, and my hope is that they’ll dive into the lyrics. Because I started as a writer more than a musician, so that’s the part I always get really inspired about, and the melody is sort of the calling card — “come in and listen.”
What’s your creative process like?
It’s changed a lot over the course of the past year. Often it starts with a phrase that pops into my head, and from there, I’m like, “That’s got to be a song.”
I remember telling a story to a friend and saying, “I’ll tell you all my secrets, because you’re from out of town.” And he’s like, “You better finish that song.” So there are a lot of things that pop up like that. Then, I’ll sort of start to sing it and hear a melody and grab a guitar and start working through some chords.
When the pandemic started, I began working with the Monday Morning 3AM Music Club out of Winston-Salem. I discovered it’s super helpful because you have a deadline. We have to submit songs to our Bandcamp pages by 3 a.m. That really resonated with me because I grew up with deadlines. It’s almost like a guarantee that I’ll have the skeleton of a new song every week. And if you don’t, you get kicked out until the next round.
What sort of effect do you feel your family’s experience in the newspaper business had on you as a writer?
You’re telling people’s stories on a more personal level than you might get in a larger newspaper. They were always looking for stories, talking about what was going on in people’s lives. Putting yourself in other people’s shoes was a big part of our family practice growing up.
I’m actually working on a record right now called “Blessing Hearts and Taking Names.” It’s sort of like portraits, songs that examine aspects of different people’s lives. And my parents always taught me to ask questions.
There’s a song that I wrote recently about a woman that I remembered seeing on the street in Biloxi, Miss., outside the gambling riverboats, and she was crying. And it’s from the perspective of a child asking, “Why is that woman crying?” And you’re thinking, “What is this woman’s name? What’s going on in her life. Did the factory move to Mexico? Was she taking a chance (at the casino) and putting more out there than she should have?” It’s about digging into people’s stories with empathy.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
If I could open for Loretta Lynn, I’d die happy. The forthrightness and softness of her songwriting has always just really struck me, as well as her story and background, being from the rural South. I’ve just always identified with her.
Do you sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and if so, what do you sing?
I pretty much always sing in the shower, and it’s usually songs that I’m writing or working on. As far as karaoke, it’s not my favorite thing to do. I had one audition at a barn dance, where I was so shocked that they wouldn’t let me bring my guitar and play a song. They said I had to do it karaoke style.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
I was playing at a place called the Drum and Quill in Pinehurst. There are a lot of people from out of town, a lot of golfers. The stage is only knee-high, so anyone who’s walking in or out the door is right there beside you. And this guy knocks on my guitar in the middle of a song. It seemed kind of rude. And he holds out his hand to shake my hand, and I’m like, “Dude, I’m playing a song right now.” And he goes, “Hey Emily, I just want to let you know I love your music. I’m Ralph. Ralph Lauren.” I’m like, “What? This is so random. And if you liked it, why did you interrupt.”
But, I Googled his picture later, and it was definitely him.
What’s your favorite song to perform?
I would say Kris Kristofferson’s “Just the Other Side of Nowhere.” It always catches people’s ears, always feels good to play. It’s about being on tour, and a musician always loves a musician’s song. He has some great imagery in it. And, that dude always keeps his eye on the bassline when he’s writing, and the bassline is usually what’s driving the song. It gives his songs a relaxed, meandering feel. It always calms me down if I’m stressed in the middle of a set.
What’s next for you?
I’m working on “Blessing Hearts and Taking Names.” In the very immediate future, I’m playing with the Grand Ole Uproar. There also has to be a big focus on doing something with all of these songs I’ve written during the pandemic. There’s a blues record that I already have all the songs written for. And there are about a million more songs that I have to work into groups and get recorded. I’m also hoping to do a good bit of travel in the next year, though stay kind of close at first, and getting a little further out as we get more confident that things are actually turning around and there won’t suddenly be another new surge in cases.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com
