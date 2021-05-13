Meet a Musician: Emily Stewart says a songwriting club holds her accountable for her craft

As for more modern folks, I love Gillian Welch, Frazey Ford, Jolie Holland.

How would you describe your music?

I usually just say it’s folk, country, blues and roots, because it is a big blending of all those elements that come from the Deep South. I always try to create a captivating melody that kind of draws people in, and my hope is that they’ll dive into the lyrics. Because I started as a writer more than a musician, so that’s the part I always get really inspired about, and the melody is sort of the calling card — “come in and listen.”

What’s your creative process like?

It’s changed a lot over the course of the past year. Often it starts with a phrase that pops into my head, and from there, I’m like, “That’s got to be a song.”

I remember telling a story to a friend and saying, “I’ll tell you all my secrets, because you’re from out of town.” And he’s like, “You better finish that song.” So there are a lot of things that pop up like that. Then, I’ll sort of start to sing it and hear a melody and grab a guitar and start working through some chords.