Meet a Musician: Gar Clemens says Greensboro is a good place for musical genres to cross paths

I would say John Prine. I always wanted to play with the guy because we’re more or less from the same area. I’ve had this daydream for years, and I still have it, even though he’s dead, but I’ve always had this funny daydream that I would be backstage in the green room at a John Prine show, and watch the guy do his thing from the stage. And there’d be a bunch of people hanging out thinking they were so cool, and then I would crack a joke to John Prine that you would only get if you were from Chicagoland, and then we would have a moment and he would say, “I know this guy, me and this guy are the same.”

I always thought it might be funny to crack a joke about Joliet, Ill., and John Prine would get it, and no one else in the room would get it.

Do you ever sing karaoke, or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?

I sang karaoke exactly one time in my life. I was very drunk, and I sang “Roadhouse Blues” by The Doors. And I think I did OK, considering the situation.

I sing in the shower if I have music on, usually female electronic music.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?