Meet a Musician: Gary Heidt is an experimental musician, literary agent, opera writer, more

How did Lovesphere come about?

In New York back in the ‘90s, I was in Mammals of Zod with Lipbone Redding, who’s from Washington, N.C. We were always trying to come up with schemes and trying to outdo each other. I was like, “Let’s do a long-duration improvised musical.” And he says, “Oh yeah, let’s do it for 36 hours, and then let’s do it every year for 67 years.” The first one was 36 hours, with a bunch of different musicians in this place called the Museum of Sound Recording. We started off with an anarchist wandering band going through the streets of Brooklyn. People brought sleeping bags, camped out and when they woke up, it would still be going on.

The last couple of years, it has been live on WUAG (UNCG’s campus radio station).

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

I have opened for a few who would be on that list. I opened for Lou Reed once. And right here in Greensboro, I opened for the great Eugene Chadbourne. But if I had to think of somebody else, I wouldn’t want to open for a demigod ... What are you going to do, open for Beethoven?

Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?