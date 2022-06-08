Meet a Musician: Grey Oakes first album was inspired by time he spent driving

Grey Oakes spent a good deal of time on Interstate 40 when he was in college, driving back and forth from the Triad to the campus of UNC-Wilmington.

The journeys helped inspire his debut album, “Introvert.”

“There was a lot of introverted thinking that happened in those drives,” he said. “The album cover is me in front of a car. I was trying to make a coming-of-age album, where I’m thinking about how much you change in those years from 18 to 22. That’s why there’s a song called ‘Driving Under Introspection.’”

In a recent interview, he spoke about making the album, about receiving a Golden Ticket on “American Idol” and about the time the ceiling came down during one of his shows.

How did you get interested in music?

I’m from McLeansville, grew up on a farm there. I went to a private Christian high school in Burlington, where my mom taught. I then went to school at UNCW, graduated in 2020. And since then, I’ve been doing music and production full time.

I took piano lessons for a long time as a kid, and I was fine at piano, and I enjoyed it. But I always really wanted to play guitar. My mom made me take piano first, so I could learn how to read music.

I started playing guitar when I was 13, and within about six months, I was pretty good. I knew that this is what I wanted to do. And then I started writing songs soon after that, and I haven’t really lost focus on that being the goal since I was 13. Been a decade now, kind of insane.

Who are some of your influences?

I really started playing guitar primarily because of John Mayer. He was popular enough where I would hear his songs, and my mom liked him, and as I got older, I understood the level of guitar that was in those tracks.

I also always loved blues. I would listen to a lot of Buddy Guy, B.B. King. Stevie Wonder was a big influence on me.

I listen to a lot of new stuff, also, so I can keep my ear to the ground and the people making newer Spotify-driven pop music.

How would you describe your music?

I make R&B-leaning pop music. I’ve always really loved R&B music, music with a soul influence. I also really like pop structures, where you kind of have a structural foundation to the track that guides it — chorus, verse, verse, chorus, bridge, chorus.

I have a knack for structuring songs, so I kind of combined a little bit of the soul R&B emotion with pretty strong pop structuring. But they always have a lot of guitar. That’s how I always start my songwriting, primarily on guitar, whether acoustic or electric, and then I produce the tracks, adding drums and keys and everything else around that instrument.

What is your creative process like?

I’m constantly making stuff. I usually make about seven or eight songs, or beginnings to songs, a week. I kind of do it just routinely. You don’t always feel like making a song. There are a lot of musicians who think you should only write when you’re feeling super-inspired. But for me, it’s like trying to open a door and hoping for something good to be behind it. The more times you try to open the door, the more likelihood you have of something rare being on the other side.

I try to have a certain amount of discipline and try to carve something out everyday. Often, it’s not good, but that’s just what happens. And then you get the ones that you really like interspersed. I’ll sit down with Logic, a music production program, and kind of build from the ground up. Sometimes I’ll make a drum loop and then play guitar over that, and see if it inspires me. Or sometimes I’ll have a melody in my head and try to put chords under it.

You auditioned for “American Idol” in 2017 and received a Golden Ticket (which allows participants to progress to the next round of auditions, known as “Hollywood Week”). What happened after?

That was a very fun experience. I got to meet a lot of really talented people. I was 18 or 19 when that happened. I had really just come into my own with my voice. It was an exciting experience. I definitely learned a lot. I was honestly surprised that I got it, because I had always seen myself primarily as a guitar player who could sing and was good at writing songs. And this changed my focus to, “Oh man, I have a pretty good voice.” It was a great confidence booster for me in that regard. I was able to reframe how I saw myself as a musician.

They have several different weeks that you can go to in different locations that are all technically the “Hollywood Week.” I went to one of those, and talked to a lot of producers. It was really interesting. There’s a lot of stuff behind the scenes that goes on, where they’re asking you questions and kind of trying to craft a storyline for you.

I was never actually on TV, because not everybody that goes is put on the actual program itself.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

John Mayer, just because I think his audience would like my music a lot. There are a lot of other artists I would love to open up for, but I would probably pick an artist where the people I was playing in front of were very receptive to what I’m doing.

Plus, it would be really cool to meet John Mayer.

Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?

Always. I have a shower speaker that I bring in with me. A lot of times I end up singing Stevie Wonder or some classic karaoke type songs, some Michael Jackson, some Prince — songs that you don’t necessarily want to try to sing in front of everyone else because they’re really hard. Those are the shower go-tos.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has ever happened at one of your shows?

I used to play at a place in Wilmington, a venue that was right off of campus, and there was a Halloween show one year. So I was there playing a show dressed as the Joker, which is already weird enough. But then, people started jumping around so much, and the ceilings were kind of low, and one person literally hit their head on the tile and knocked it out of the ceiling.

It fell down and smashed, and the whole crowd was screaming. I had to stop the show and say, “Guys, why are we breaking the ceiling tiles in here?” And everybody was dressed up as different things, so it was a really weird experience seeing a whole crowd of costumed people in that scenario.

Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?

There’s a song called “Skin” by Dijon that I really, really like playing right now.

I think the vocal register of that song suits me really well. And I like playing songs where there’s not too much crammed in when you’re trying to sing it. A lot of the shows I do, I’m playing alone.

What do you hope people will take away from your album “Introvert”?

That album is written from the point of view of me driving home from college a lot. You very much become a different person, and I was wrestling with that and trying to understand myself, and framing that narrative within the viewpoint of me thinking about it while driving home.

The title track, “Introvert” talks about viewing yourself through your own eyes, rather than how you may be interpreted through others, and knowing how to validate your opinion of yourself and be strong in it. It was great, because I got to make it with one of my best friends, Julius Tunstall. We met when I was 18, and started making music together, so that album was a big culmination for us.

Is that your car on the cover?

It is not. I wish it were my car. It’s an older man’s car, who lived in my apartment complex. I’d driven past it for four years, and I was like, “Man, I love that car.” I thought it would be a perfect car for an album cover because it also represents the idealized version of my time in Wilmington. It was a symbolic thing for me, so I left a note on the car explaining that. It belonged to a really nice guy named David, and he let me drive it.

We went to Wrightsville Beach, and we hung out, took the pictures for the album cover. It was actually his dad’s car that he had given him. His dad had passed away.

We also got a really good picture of him in front of the car, and he said that was the first time he’d ever had a picture with it. He used it as his profile picture on Facebook.

What kind of car is it?

A 1975 Mercedes.

What’s next for you?

I have a single, “Since You Went Away,” coming out on June 17. I have a lot of songs lined up. In the streaming age we live in, singles are king. I love making albums, but I have a lot of really, really good individual tracks that I’ve been making the last two years.

So basically I’m going to roll out a new single every two months for two years, and then I’ll start making another album. I’m hoping to drive a lot of engagement and fan-based interaction through those songs.

— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com