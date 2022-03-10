Meet a Musician: If inspiration hits, singer/songwriter Ryan Johnson is ready, even in the shower

Who are some of your influences?

A lot of what you would call underground artists. I was heavily influenced by Ryan Bingham in my early 20s. And then I got into a lot of Guy Clark, Townes Van Zandt, John Prine. Later on, I got into Terry Allen, James McMurtry, people like that, storytellers.

How would you describe your music?

It’s singer-songwriter based. I do a storytelling thing, just about my life, things that I’ve experienced. It’s not glamorous. Usually, those darker songs come from places that are not fun.

What’s your creative process like?

It’s kind of all over the place. I’ve tried to be more structured about it recently, and it has done me some good. But when I’m working during the day, if I have an idea, I’ll try to jot it down, and I might come back to it later on. And typically, the ideas that really resonate are ones that won’t go away. Or if I am playing my guitar and something pops into my head while I’m doing it, I’ll just try to keep on that path.