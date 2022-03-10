Meet a Musician: If inspiration hits, singer/songwriter Ryan Johnson is ready, even in the shower

In his song “Drifters Excuse,” Ryan Johnson croons about how the “drifting life” has always been all he’s known. The highway life has been his while he’s chasing a dream.
But, in the Triad, he said, he’s found a very welcoming place.
“Even when I play at Footnote (in Winston-Salem) in the breezeway, it’s outside and when people walk by, they tend to stop and hang out and listen,” he said. “They don’t just brush it off. They’re engaged. Even playing somewhere like The Ramkat, the people who own it are super nice.”
In a recent interview, Johnson spoke about learning guitar in his 20s, about trying to be a storyteller and about jotting ideas down in the shower.
How did you get your start in music?
I didn’t start really playing guitar seriously until I was in my early 20s. But I grew up bouncing around, mostly in the Triad, then went off to college at N.C. State, then ended up going to Texas. That’s where I got more into music.
A couple of years later, I got myself a guitar and taught myself how to play. I never took any lessons or anything. Occasionally, people would show me stuff if we were sitting around playing. And I printed off a chord sheet online, and I started learning how to play some easy songs I liked. And later on, I got into trying to write.
Who are some of your influences?
A lot of what you would call underground artists. I was heavily influenced by Ryan Bingham in my early 20s. And then I got into a lot of Guy Clark, Townes Van Zandt, John Prine. Later on, I got into Terry Allen, James McMurtry, people like that, storytellers.
How would you describe your music?
It’s singer-songwriter based. I do a storytelling thing, just about my life, things that I’ve experienced. It’s not glamorous. Usually, those darker songs come from places that are not fun.
What’s your creative process like?
It’s kind of all over the place. I’ve tried to be more structured about it recently, and it has done me some good. But when I’m working during the day, if I have an idea, I’ll try to jot it down, and I might come back to it later on. And typically, the ideas that really resonate are ones that won’t go away. Or if I am playing my guitar and something pops into my head while I’m doing it, I’ll just try to keep on that path.
Sometimes, I’ll get up in the morning and try to jot ideas down, but I haven’t found a lot of success so far that way. Some songwriters are really regimented about that. They can get up in the morning and do some ideas first thing. I haven’t been able to figure out how to make that work.
Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?
I haven’t done karaoke in several years, and I don’t even remember what I sang the last time I did it. Something cheesy, probably.
But I sing in the shower and listen to music sometimes when I’m in the shower. I have a little waterproof notepad that’s stuck to the side of the shower, so when I think of something, I can jot it down.
And if I’m singing in the shower, it’s usually whatever I’ve been hooked on lately. Sometimes, I’ll discover something new, and I just wear it out pretty much.
Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?
For some reason, I’ve always been kind of partial to a song that I wrote called “Drifters Excuse,” just because of the place I was in when I wrote it several years ago. I’ve always had a little nostalgia for that.
It’s about being lost and is painted from the perspective of leaving a specific person, leaving a relationship just because you don’t know how to live a different lifestyle. It came from a place of trying to figure out life, trying to figure out what my next step was.
And since we lost John Prine during the pandemic, I always try to do at least one cover of his in every set.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has ever happened at one of your shows?
One of the weirdest things that has ever happened, was one time, mid-song, I had a guy walk up to me while I’m singing and ask if I knew certain songs and if we could do a duet together.
When something like that happens, it’s usually from some drunk guy, but this guy I don’t think had even been drinking, which made it even weirder.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
It would probably be Ryan Bingham or James McMurtry, just because I respect their songwriting. McMurtry, particularly, is very detailed in his songwriting and his storytelling. I would feel more honored than anything, especially if he respected what I did.
What’s next for you?
Right now, I’m navigating the post-pandemic gig scene. I’m also trying to finish up writing for a record. I’ve done some recording in the past, but this will be the first full-blown record. I’m trying to finish up the writing for it now, and hopefully I’ll start recording soon, and do some touring.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez,