Meet a Musician: Imani Pressley

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

It would have to be Prince. That would be my first choice without a doubt. My parents raised me on Parliament-Funkadelic, Cameo, old-school bands like that, so I absolutely love funk, and with Prince, that’s all you’re going to get. You’re going to get emotional songs, like “Purple Rain,” but he’s a funky guy. So opening for him, would have been the most dynamic duo.

I probably wouldn’t have been able to open, though, because I would have fainted.

Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?

I don’t think I’ve ever sung in the shower.

I sing karaoke maybe once every blue moon, like if we’re on a cruise, because I’ll be with family, and they’ll be like, “Hey, do you want to sing our favorite song.” And, I’m like, “Yeah, let’s try it.” It doesn’t typically go too well, though, because we don’t remember all the words.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has ever happened at one of your shows?