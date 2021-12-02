Meet a Musician: Isaiah Zuriel says the only thing standing in the way of a music career is 'yourself'

Isaiah Zuriel in his song “Blind,” sings about turning to the left and “seeing greatness inside of me.”
He turns to the right and sees “darkness is blinding me.”
He feels, he says, like he is “a prodigy to this game.”
It’s a game in which he’s still somewhat new. But, the 20-year-old N.C. A&T business major and hip-hop artist has big ambitions for a music career, seeing the potential for greatness and trying to steer clear of the perils in the entertainment industry.
In a recent interview, he spoke about the inspiration he drew from his grandfather, making beats before going to class, and how he feels the only person stopping someone from pursuing a music career is “yourself.”
How did you get interested in music?
I’m from Greensboro, and in middle school is really where I got into music. My family is originally from D.C., and in middle school is when I started to visit there more often. I got around my grandpa and he played the keyboard. I guess I always had an ear for music, and I picked it up around that time.
In high school is when I started taking it seriously and realized that this is what I want to do in my life. It’s just something that brought me a lot of joy. And if other people could do it and make a living off it, how come you can’t? Nothing really stops you from doing that except yourself.
Who are some of your influences?
My grandfather. He used to play Motown, like The Temptations, The Four Tops. A lot of older music like that.
As far as my more modern inspirations, I’d probably say Kendrick Lamar, his storytelling.
How would you describe your music?
It focuses on storytelling, my life, what I go through, what I’m feeling. Really on everyday experiences.
But I flow through different genres. I may do R&B. I like neo-soul. I may do rap.
How would you describe your creative process?
It really just depends on how I feel that morning. I wake up around 9, brush my teeth and all that, make beats before I have to go to class. After I get out of class, I’ll make more beats. Later on at night, I’ll listen to them, and whichever ones I like, I’ll make something out of them.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be, and why?
Probably Kendrick Lamar. He’s such a big influence on me. He’s the reason I started rapping, started taking it seriously, for real.
Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?
If I’m singing in the shower, it’s most likely Brent Faiyaz or Steve Lacy. With Brent Faiyaz, “Stay Down” would probably be the one I’d sing from him. With Steve Lacy, it would definitely be “Playground.”
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened while you’ve been performing?
The funniest thing was probably when I went to my friend’s studio, I tried singing something, but couldn’t do it that well. I don’t think I was in key. And I thought it sounded good. And I was telling everyone, “Hey, I think this sounds pretty good.” But, when we played it back, it sounded terrible. It wasn’t good at all.
What’s next for you?
I’m working on a project that will hopefully be released in 2022. I want it to be an album. I want it to be called “Origin.”
And hopefully, living the life that I envision, going to shows, performing at festivals, making beats.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com
— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com