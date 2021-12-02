Meet a Musician: Isaiah Zuriel says the only thing standing in the way of a music career is 'yourself'

Isaiah Zuriel in his song “Blind,” sings about turning to the left and “seeing greatness inside of me.”

He turns to the right and sees “darkness is blinding me.”

He feels, he says, like he is “a prodigy to this game.”

It’s a game in which he’s still somewhat new. But, the 20-year-old N.C. A&T business major and hip-hop artist has big ambitions for a music career, seeing the potential for greatness and trying to steer clear of the perils in the entertainment industry.

In a recent interview, he spoke about the inspiration he drew from his grandfather, making beats before going to class, and how he feels the only person stopping someone from pursuing a music career is “yourself.”

How did you get interested in music?

I’m from Greensboro, and in middle school is really where I got into music. My family is originally from D.C., and in middle school is when I started to visit there more often. I got around my grandpa and he played the keyboard. I guess I always had an ear for music, and I picked it up around that time.