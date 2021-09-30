Meet a Musician: J Timber's musical foundation started with his parents' music choices

J Timber’s father would say that when you were in his car, you were going to “listen to what I’m listening to.”
It was a dictate that Timber resented when he was a child, but one that he now appreciates.
“I’d be like, ‘I want to listen to 102 JAMZ,’ and he’d be like, ‘Nope, we’re listening to Al Green,’” he said. “I hated it when I was younger. I’d be like, ‘Do we have to hear Luther Vandross again?’ But, now I’m so thankful that he force fed me those artists, because it created such a strong foundation for me to build upon musically. I feel like I’ve been at a buffet of music.”
The artist, whose full name is Jonathan Timber, has created music for TV shows such as “Jersey Shore,” has had his picture painted on a big mural in the Gate City and is taking part in a project for ArtsGreensboro to create a song to promote the arts during the pandemic.
In a recent interview, he spoke about his musical roots, about seeing the country shut down in the middle of a gig, and about creating a good “cake” on which to layer his music.
How did you get started in music?
Before music, basketball was my passion. So, I played basketball, and dedicated my life to that, played all day, every day. Then I got bit by the music bug. I guess that started when I was 9. My dad made me play saxophone because that’s what he wanted. But sax wasn’t doing it for me, so then I asked my dad if I could play drums.
When I was 11, I started playing drums, and that was it, I was obsessed with all things music. And I played with a couple of bands around town, just high school bands, garage bands, played at Greene Street, smaller venues. Somewhere Else Tavern used to be a frequent spot of ours in Greensboro.
I sold cars for a couple of years, still did music on and off, but then I discovered I could sing. I did “Triad Idol,” and that’s when I got bit by the singing bug. I didn’t make it in “Triad Idol,” but I performed at the Four Seasons Mall, and I saw the reaction, and I was hooked.
I was working at the car dealership from 9 to 9, and then I’d go to the studio until 3 or 4 in the morning. I was like a gnat, very persistent. I stayed around the clubs, did some break-dancing so I could be close to the action, and finally got a shot opening up for Boyz II Men at N Club.
That’s where I met Crystal Largen who is now the wife of Joel Kiser, who is in a band called House of Fools. She was like, “You’ve got to meet my boyfriend,” and she told me who he was and I was freaking out, because it was the type of thing where I had his posters on the wall.
And, I was like, “Yeah, I’d love to meet him.”
I fell in love with the guitar, watching him, and I just wanted to learn to play guitar, and I did the same thing I always did if I saw something and I wanted to be near it. I asked if he needed help taking stuff off stage, and we ended up becoming friends. He and David McLaughlin kind of took me under their wing, and I went on the road with them and another band from around here called Mercy Mercedes. I drove buses, sold merch.
That took off and friends create connections, and I ended up being an auxiliary man for whatever was necessary for touring bands.
Who are some of your musical inspirations?
Bob Marley is a big one, just for him to be able to package such a powerful message with great music.
My father was born in 1935, so a lot of my upbringing musically was whatever he was listening to ... My mother is Colombian, so that’s a huge influence on me, Latin music, not just Colombian vallenato, but merengue and cumbia and salsa. It’s cool now that I’m older to take inventory of my knowledge, and cool to be able to pull on all those nuggets.
How would you describe your music?
That’s a question I’ve been asking myself this entire time. I love music so much, everything from classical compositions to pop bubblegum songs. I love all of it. But personally, I feel that from where I sit, vocally, I’m always going to have a raspiness, a very John Legend-esque feel with a rock ‘n’ roll, R&B, soul tinge to it. I’d like to say if Lenny Kravitz and John Legend had a baby, it would be me. So consciously or subconsciously, that’s what it ended up coming out as.
What’s your creative process like?
It’s spontaneous. Luckily, I’ve been able to dedicate my life to music, so every day, I’m working. Right now, I’m in my bedroom, and I hear my fan, and I hear how it’s oscillating, and that can trigger a song, just the clicking of the mechanism. Or the way you hear a clock ticking. Usually for me it starts out rhythmically. I’ll be in the car and put on my turn signal — knick knock, knick knock — and I’ll be like, “OK, so now I hear something from there.”
And with my drumming background, instantly I would know what I would do drumming-wise, and I build upon that, eventually find a melody and kind of weave that through whatever I laid down.
I try to make sure that it sounds good at the base level, or as I say, “If you got cake,” then you’re good. Because you can put all the cherries and all the frosting and everything on it, and that’s cool. But if the cake itself is not good, then you’re not going to have a good product at the end. So, I like to make sure that at the root of it, it sounds good, then you can add whatever you want.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
Honestly, it would be John Mayer, just because I’m such a big fan. I feel our shows would complement each other, and it would just be great to be on the road with him and his band. I’m fortunate enough to know some of the members of the band.
Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?
I don’t sing karaoke often. It’s been a while now, just because of everything going on. But I do sing in the shower all the time. I sing a lot also, walking around. And it varies. It can be 2000s R&B hits, like Usher or your random Sisqó song, just whatever is floating in my head at the time. But it could be just me walking down the stairs and singing about what I’m going to do next.
What’s your favorite song to perform?
For an original, there’s a song I wrote that I dedicated to my father. It’s called “Sun Comes Out.” And it was a song that I wrote for him while he was alive. And it’s thanking him for being an awesome pops. When he passed away, it took on its own life, ironically. And I could see other people connecting with it in a way that I felt also. That’s a song I love to perform because I can see the room feeling it.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
The weirdest thing was March 11, 2020, right when everything was happening with COVID-19. We were at Joymongers, and we were watching the NBA stop right in the middle of the game. You can feel the energy in the room shift, because everybody is like, “What is going on?” And, of course, we have Tournament Town here, NCAA March Madness. We were still up there playing, and still had another hour left in this set and didn’t know how to get the room back.
The funniest thing — there are too many. I’ve never fallen off stage, which is a huge fear of mine. Being on the road, sometimes you’ll get a drunk person wandering up on stage.
What’s next?
Lately, I’ve been focusing on production, and I started a production team here in Greensboro called Song Camp, and we just released a song for ArtsGreensboro called “Through it All.” It’s a song that’s anthemic. It’s a song for the community to get behind coming out of COVID-19.
I’m hosting an open mic at Flat Iron (221 Summit Ave. in Greensboro) every Monday. Sign up at 9 p.m., and it starts at 9:30. It’s a place for artists to work on their craft in a real-world stage setting.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez,