Meet a Musician: J Timber's musical foundation started with his parents' music choices

And with my drumming background, instantly I would know what I would do drumming-wise, and I build upon that, eventually find a melody and kind of weave that through whatever I laid down.

I try to make sure that it sounds good at the base level, or as I say, “If you got cake,” then you’re good. Because you can put all the cherries and all the frosting and everything on it, and that’s cool. But if the cake itself is not good, then you’re not going to have a good product at the end. So, I like to make sure that at the root of it, it sounds good, then you can add whatever you want.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

Honestly, it would be John Mayer, just because I’m such a big fan. I feel our shows would complement each other, and it would just be great to be on the road with him and his band. I’m fortunate enough to know some of the members of the band.

Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?