Meet a Musician: Jamie Anderson uses music to bridge culture in China

When did you first go over to China?

In the fall of 1985, and then I went again in 1988 and 1989, the year of the (Tiananmen Square) demonstrations.

We had a band, and we used to borrow the Communist Youth League’s instruments, and cranked them up and played Rolling Stones and Velvet Underground tunes. They liked some of the stuff that we did, but I think they would rather have played Mongolian folk tunes on their electric guitars.

Before the pandemic I was going overseas about once or twice a year. I was working on a book. If the outbreak hadn’t occurred, I probably would have been there for most of this year. Looking ahead for a chance to go again.

When you travel abroad, do you find music is still a good way to connect with people?

I do. Last time I was in Taiwan, I brought one of my beat-up old guitars and played at an open-mike in Taipei. If I had stayed longer, I know I would have ended up with a group of friends from that experience. Musicians worldwide just want to get together, share musical ideas. Music helps break down barriers quickly.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?