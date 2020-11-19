Meet a Musician: Jamie Anderson uses music to bridge culture in China

For Jamie Anderson, playing guitar has been a way to forge friendships the world over.
A professor of East Asian studies at UNCG, Anderson works as a musician on the side, and has spent a good deal of time performing not only in the Piedmont, but also while traveling overseas.
“I always had bands from high school on,” he said. “Even in China, I had pick-up bands, which played an important role in helping me to get to know people better. Part of how I learned Chinese when I first went there was through music. In 1985, they had just opened up ... There was a friend of mine, Mr. Wong, who owned a little guitar shop in the city where I was studying. And I would go there every weekend and help him out, and then sit around playing songs with the people who were there. I learned a lot just from doing that. Also, the song most requested from me there was John Denver’s ‘Country Roads.’”
In a recent interview, Anderson spoke about his travels, borrowing instruments from the Communist Youth League, and his new album, “Life’s Little Disasters,” which comes out Dec. 1.
What got you interested in music?
I grew up in suburban Connecticut. When I was 13, I went to see the Doobie Brothers at the New Haven Coliseum, and that was it for me. A couple of years later, I got more into punk rock music. That was sort of the first wave of punk rock music, which was really exciting.
I had a friend, and we started a band back in eighth grade. I’d had piano, classical guitar lessons, but a little bit after that Doobie Brothers concert, I picked up an electric guitar.
Who are some of your inspirations?
I think the ‘90s are a big deal for me — Jeff Tweedy, Son Volt, who were offshoots of Uncle Tupelo. Plus bands like Spoon and that post-punk kind of sound.
But, I’m more inspired by hearing everyone playing around here. The Gate City Songwriters Circle, when we were up and running and playing regularly at Leveneleven Brewing in the backroom, we would get together and share musical ideas.
How would you describe your music?
I have an album that I just finished up called “Life’s Little Disasters.” That sums up a lot of the musical influences I had from an earlier time. With (producer and songwriter) Tom Troyer’s inspiration, it’s sort of Americana/garage rock meets something like War On Drugs and Beck. I’ve also been inspired by bands from the ‘70s, the classics like Neil Young and the Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan.
And in my own music, I feel most comfortable when I have something to say, like a singer/songwriter, but with a little bit of a punch to it.
What’s your creative process like?
Usually, it’s been sitting in my cluttered office, strumming away on my guitar, and thinking of lines on a guitar first, and combining it with something that I’ve written down someplace.
I have books of lyrics from that time when I wasn’t playing much with other people. A lot of times, I’m just looking for a good groove that’s going to fit a particular line, and flow from there. Sometimes a song will take 20 minutes, and it’ll be done. But I have plenty that are sort of in a Frankenstein state where they get hacked apart and put into other songs over time.
Getting inspired by events lately, it’s caused me to write a lot of songs. I try to open up, be less personal and connect to other people.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
Either Wilco or the Flaming Lips. They dig into different emotions. And with Jeff Tweedy (lead singer of Wilco), he’s not content with just creating simple straight-forward songs. There’s always some twist. With the Flaming Lips, there’s also some incredible twist in the music that really makes it interesting.
Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?
When I was traveling to China and Taiwan and Vietnam, I sang a lot of karaoke. That’s a big thing. I do all kinds of stuff, including a lot of Chinese songs that I only sing when I’m doing karaoke. But, I also do a lot of Everly Brothers songs. I wish I could sing Journey, but I don’t. I don’t have those lungs.
When did you first go over to China?
In the fall of 1985, and then I went again in 1988 and 1989, the year of the (Tiananmen Square) demonstrations.
We had a band, and we used to borrow the Communist Youth League’s instruments, and cranked them up and played Rolling Stones and Velvet Underground tunes. They liked some of the stuff that we did, but I think they would rather have played Mongolian folk tunes on their electric guitars.
Before the pandemic I was going overseas about once or twice a year. I was working on a book. If the outbreak hadn’t occurred, I probably would have been there for most of this year. Looking ahead for a chance to go again.
When you travel abroad, do you find music is still a good way to connect with people?
I do. Last time I was in Taiwan, I brought one of my beat-up old guitars and played at an open-mike in Taipei. If I had stayed longer, I know I would have ended up with a group of friends from that experience. Musicians worldwide just want to get together, share musical ideas. Music helps break down barriers quickly.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
There was one time in China, where we played with a fashion show. Between the sets, though, we had to stand off to the side and couldn’t mingle with the models. We were told not to do that. So we’d get up and do our set, and then hurried off to one corner. It was a good show, but it was pretty weird.
What’s next for you?
Well, I’ll keep on teaching. But I do hope that I can do more playing once things open up. I like doing open mics and playing solo, but it would be great to find some folks to get together with.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com
