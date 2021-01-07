Meet a Musician: Jason Kraack

Jason Kraack has made his career in the theater world, performing alongside Mickey Mouse in stage shows at Walt Disney World, touring nationally with a production of “Les Miserables,” and serving as music director for several shows at Triad Stage in Greensboro. He has also helped put on musicals at schools in the area.
This past year, though, he decided to try his hand as a recording artist
Kraack released his debut album, the alt-rock “Turn Around” on Dec. 27.
“I’ve tried to incorporate new sounds that I like with a pretty traditional style of songwriting,” he said. “The lyrics are really poignant, but they can be interpreted in a lot of different ways. But, I hope they’re honest. I hope they’re accessible.”
In a recent interview, he spoke about how he drew inspiration for that album, as well as how he got interested in musical theater, performing during a power outage and sharing a stage with Mickey.
How did you get interested in music?
I was born in Indiana, and raised in Georgia, in the suburbs of Atlanta. And I got into music as a little kid in the church choir. I always loved to sing. It was something that was very easy for me to do. I left to go to college in Virginia, at Shenandoah Conservatory. I was a voice performance major.
Playing instruments was something I always did as well. I taught myself how to play the guitar, took piano lessons when I was a kid. That’s part of the album as well. I play all of the instruments.
My mother was also a theater teacher, and she did musicals and plays forever, and I was always at those. So, theater has always been a consistent part of my life ... It’s been this long running family joke that in the front row of every video that my mom has of all of her shows, there’s this little head, and each year it keeps getting taller and taller. So, you can actually categorize my growth through the work of my mom.
Who are some of your inspirations?
Billy Joel was first. He’s the reason I decided to start playing the piano, so I could accompany myself singing.
And then, there’s Harry Connick Jr. and all the people he played with, like the Marsalis family. When I heard the “When Harry Met Sally” soundtrack (which features Connick), it opened up my ears to an entirely new style of music that I had always heard. But I had never really heard it that way.
Then I started delving into singers. Sarah Vaughan is my absolute favorite vocalist. There’s also Ella Fitzgerald and Aretha Franklin.
And, in the music theater world it was Stephen Sondheim and Leonard Bernstein and the soundtrack to “West Side Story.”
If you look at my parents’ record collection, it’s so weird. It’s Dolly Parton next to Chicago next to Sammy Davis Jr. next to the Disco Sounds of the ‘70s. It was just this eclectic mix. It was all grouped together. There was no separation between the sounds.
How would you describe your music?
It definitely starts in alt-rock. And slowcore, because I have some songs that are just me and the piano, and they’re slower. Some are protest songs. Some are very personal songs. And there’s also indietronica.
What’s your creative process like?
I recorded down in Florida, all the instrumentation, and did the vocal recording in North Carolina. But the process starts with a musical idea, a musical hook, there has to be a melody attached to it. I’ll sing a word over this set of chord changes that I’ve come up with for a long time, until it kind of evolves into an idea. Then I try to support that idea with some context.
When I first went down to Florida, I kind of felt like I hit this wall, and it was very frustrating, because I had all this mojo when I was up here. But I tore my studio down and took it down there and set it all back up.
It was rainy. If you’ve ever been in Florida in late September, it rains everyday, and when it stops it becomes hot and muggy and awful. But, I just decided to go out driving while it was raining. I was angry at myself, had this self-doubt spiral. And it stopped raining, and I pulled into this parking lot and I got out. I look out in front of me and everything is dull and gray. But, then I turned around and the sunset was beginning and the sky just ignited. It was the most beautiful thing I had ever seen, and I just heard this hook, “The sky was so bright,” and it just started forming in my head. I drove back to my little studio, and I heard this little bass, and I just started playing it. And the rest of the album just sprang from that moment of creativity.
So, some of it is luck in my creative process. But, I have to go for it when it’s there.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
I’d say Outkast, because we need to have Outkast back together. That’s a necessary thing right now.
Do you sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?
I sing karaoke occasionally. Mostly when I sing karaoke, I ask people to choose for me. So, if it’s a song I’ve never heard, I just have to sound awful, and that’s fine with me.
In the shower, I sing whatever I’m working on. When I was doing musicals, I warmed up for my shows. I’ve been singing my songs off this album recently.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows or when you’ve been on stage?
There’s the power going out. There’s no break between you and the audience. Everybody is on the same level, your microphone doesn’t matter. That happened one time when I was at Disney, and somebody brought a lantern out to the stage, and we started a Disney sing-along with the audience until the power came back on.
What was it like performing with Mickey?
I was a singer and a dancer and a performer at shows at Walt Disney World. And I actually got to do a show with Mickey Mouse, called “Mickey’s Backyard BBQ,” which was very cool.
He is a good dude. But, it keeps your ego absolutely in check. I can’t tell you how many times kids would run up to me with their arms open, and then run right past me to go hug Mickey. It was really special, though.
For you, what were some of the more interesting takeaways from recording your first album?
I am not a sound engineer, so I had to learn how to do all that. I’ve edited music before, but I never created a final mix and mastered an album. I wish I had had help doing that part. But, with the recording, I’m glad I was alone, because it takes so long to get exactly what you want. You do 20 takes, and I’d feel bad if someone had to listen to all that, because those takes aren’t all good.
But, I do wish I had some more help at the end of the process.
What’s next for you?
I’m going to try to find places to play this music. I’m in the process of remixing and remastering some old stuff that I’ve done. Then, I’m going to release some jazz standards. And in December (of 2021), I’m going to release a Christmas album because Christmas music is awesome.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com