Meet a Musician: Jason Kraack

If you look at my parents’ record collection, it’s so weird. It’s Dolly Parton next to Chicago next to Sammy Davis Jr. next to the Disco Sounds of the ‘70s. It was just this eclectic mix. It was all grouped together. There was no separation between the sounds.

How would you describe your music?

It definitely starts in alt-rock. And slowcore, because I have some songs that are just me and the piano, and they’re slower. Some are protest songs. Some are very personal songs. And there’s also indietronica.

What’s your creative process like?

I recorded down in Florida, all the instrumentation, and did the vocal recording in North Carolina. But the process starts with a musical idea, a musical hook, there has to be a melody attached to it. I’ll sing a word over this set of chord changes that I’ve come up with for a long time, until it kind of evolves into an idea. Then I try to support that idea with some context.

When I first went down to Florida, I kind of felt like I hit this wall, and it was very frustrating, because I had all this mojo when I was up here. But I tore my studio down and took it down there and set it all back up.