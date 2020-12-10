Meet a Musician: Jeff Wall says the label singer/songwriter/storyteller best describes his music

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?

I played a nudist resort last month. I was looking for places to play that were outdoors. I did a Google search, and some of the places that popped up were nudist resorts. I thought that these people would be pretty open-minded. So, I sent query letters to the three closest ones, all within a couple of hundred miles from here. And one of them wrote back saying they would pay my asking price and put me up for the night.

I told my wife, “I got this gig in South Carolina and they’re going to put us up in a cabin.” And she says, “I’m in.” I say, “Well, there’s something you need to know.” And she says, “You had me at cabin.” But, I’m like, “It’s at a nudist resort.” And she says, “Well, let your freak flag fly. I’m just going for the cabin. I’m not going to get naked.”

Well, I went, and figured when in Rome, do as the Romans do, and I found out I was the first performer they ever had who actually played naked. And, it’s weird for about the first 10 minutes or so, but then your whole mindset changes, and you quit noticing people are naked.