Meet a Musician: Jenny Kimmel explores connection to the Earth and relationships in her music

With Walking Medicine what are some of the themes you try to touch on?

Well, definitely love of Earth and connections to that. Sometimes it’s more rural-rooted kind of language and poetry. It might show up in a more traditional sense, and then sometimes, it shows up in a more academic sense, in talking and thinking about the way we relate to land and self and care of place.

And then, I write about love, usually introspectively, what that relationship with one’s self is like, how we treat people around us, how we treat the planet.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

I’ve been listening to a woman named Valerie June, and I really just learned about her in the last couple of days, but she’s just great. She sings about many of the things that I do, and the sort of spiritual, self-evolved connotation, and she’s just very much herself. She has a beautiful voice and beautiful music.

Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?

I have never done karaoke before. I do sing in the shower, jazz improvisation stuff.

What’s your favorite song to perform?