Meet a Musician: Jessica Taylor's songwriting led to discoveries in producing

How would you describe your creative process?

It used to be pretty cut-and-dried. I would just write the song on the piano, find some chords, then write a melody and lyrics over that until the song was finished, and then I would produce it after that. But recently, I’ve been producing first, laying down a drum track or some kind of guitar thing that I think sounds cool and making a whole song and writing for that, which I kind of prefer at this point.

How did the podcast challenge song come about?

That was a school assignment. We applied for that challenge with something unique about quarantine. I made a song called “An Exercise in Patience” about how COVID required a lot of patience to get through. I was thinking how to write about quarantine without making it cheesy. So, I thought of the concepts, and the one that stuck out to me the most as being artistic, was about the whole thing being an exercise in patience. Because I had been frustrated for a while with the sudden switch-up of daily life.

They put it on the radio, and it was really cool.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be, and why?