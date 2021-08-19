Meet a Musician: Jessica Taylor's songwriting led to discoveries in producing

Last year, Jessica Taylor, a student at Weaver Academy, responded to a podcast challenge put forth by Winston-Salem radio station and NPR affiliate WFDD 88.5.
Organizers wanted young people to record an audio piece about how their lives had been impacted by COVID-19. Submissions included poems, spoken word pieces and songs.
Taylor’s entry, a song titled “An Exercise in Patience,” wound up the winning entry in the challenge, and also offered her an opportunity to reflect and slow down a bit.
“In some ways, this (COVID) was testing my patience,” she said. “But in some ways, I realized how much of a rush I was always in and how I kind of needed to take a breath anyway. And I produced it after I wrote it on the piano.”
In a recent interview Taylor spoke about the WFDD challenge, about being her own producer and about learning from her father.
How did you get interested in music?
I’m from Greensboro, have lived here pretty much my whole life. I started writing songs in fourth grade, because I was really into listening to music. Taylor Swift was a big inspiration. I wanted to be like her and sing and write songs. So, I started writing songs, and at first they weren’t very good, but I just did it and did it and did it, until they felt like actual songs.
My dad has been a musician his whole life, and he got me into the piano, and helped teach me some guitar, and when the time came, helped me start producing my own songs, which is nice.
And when I realized this was what I was passionate about, I decided to apply to Weaver Academy. I got in, and I’ve been developing and developing.
Who are some of your influences?
I would say definitely Still Woozy. He’s an artist who makes music alone in his bedroom, and it sounds really groovy and nice. But you can also tell it was made in his bedroom. I feel the same way, because I’m a self producer.
I’m also really inspired by Jon Bellion, who produces his own stuff and uses his own voice as an instrument a lot.
Also, Samia, who is more of an indie rock artist and plays with a band and writes songs. She’s razzle dazzle.
How would you describe your music?
My music is probably indie pop. I have elements from a lot of genres, like R&B and a little bit of rock in there. But, it’s mostly pop music with a ballad type feel or a groovy, kind of funky feel.
I feel like my voice is the thing that ties all of my songs together. They feel really different, but you can still recognize them.
How would you describe your creative process?
It used to be pretty cut-and-dried. I would just write the song on the piano, find some chords, then write a melody and lyrics over that until the song was finished, and then I would produce it after that. But recently, I’ve been producing first, laying down a drum track or some kind of guitar thing that I think sounds cool and making a whole song and writing for that, which I kind of prefer at this point.
How did the podcast challenge song come about?
That was a school assignment. We applied for that challenge with something unique about quarantine. I made a song called “An Exercise in Patience” about how COVID required a lot of patience to get through. I was thinking how to write about quarantine without making it cheesy. So, I thought of the concepts, and the one that stuck out to me the most as being artistic, was about the whole thing being an exercise in patience. Because I had been frustrated for a while with the sudden switch-up of daily life.
They put it on the radio, and it was really cool.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be, and why?
I would open for Jon Bellion, simply because his show is the most impressive one I’ve ever been to. You can like an artist’s music but not want to go to their concerts, because sometimes, they’ll just be up there and there’s no energy or creativity. But Jon Bellion’s shows are always full of energy and creativity, and I feel that the audience would be receptive to my style, because we are kind of similar in that way.
Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?
I’ll sing whatever I’ve been listening to lately. I sing a lot of Still Woozy songs, because they get stuck in my head. Also, they are not usually hard on your voice. They’re just catchy melodies. And they’re fun to sing in the same tone as him. He’s not really a scream-it-out artist.
What’s your favorite song to perform?
“10x” (one of her own songs) is my favorite to perform because it’s got a cool breakout chorus that always shocks people.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
Something that just took me by surprise, the first time I played a song and people started clapping along. Just seemed funny. It’s like, “Wow, they’re participating.”
What got you interested in producing?
My dad showed me GarageBand on an iPad. It was simplified to the point where I could make something really quick. And I spent hours and hours trying to make cool songs on there and just got really into it. And at that point, it wasn’t even actual songs. It was random little rhythms and melodies. Then my dad convinced me to switch to Logic on my computer, and the whole world opened up to me.
Why do you feel it’s important to be able to produce your own material?
It is so much easier. Collaboration is important. I always have my dad help me mix and add special things, but building it up from the ground feels a lot more genuine to me.
What’s next for you?
I’ll be going to George Mason. I’ll be in their production program. I love being able to have all the creativity and artistic vision that I need. I feel that I know at this point exactly what I want in a song, because I’ve just been doing it for so long. If another person was doing it, it wouldn’t feel right.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez,