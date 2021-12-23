Meet a Musician: Jessie Dunks uses life's 'hiccups' as inspiration for songwriting

Even before she could write, Jessie Dunks was writing music.

As a little girl, she would come up with songs and dictate them to her mother.

“She has them somewhere,” Dunks said. “A few years ago, she pulled out a journal, and was like, ‘I wrote down your songs in here.’ And they’re all about how cool I thought I was, how I thought I was the best at everything, and also about the dolls that I played with.”

These days, Dunks is penning alternative and folk numbers on her own. Last year she released an EP titled “Hiccups,” and she is looking to soon head back into the studio.

In a recent interview, she spoke about “Hiccups,” about growing up in a big family and about seeing people literally dancing in the streets to her music.

How did you get interested in music?

I’m one of 11 kids. We all grew up in Oak Ridge, and we were all homeschooled, so my mom had a lot on her plate.