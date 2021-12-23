Meet a Musician: Jessie Dunks uses life's 'hiccups' as inspiration for songwriting

Even before she could write, Jessie Dunks was writing music.
As a little girl, she would come up with songs and dictate them to her mother.
“She has them somewhere,” Dunks said. “A few years ago, she pulled out a journal, and was like, ‘I wrote down your songs in here.’ And they’re all about how cool I thought I was, how I thought I was the best at everything, and also about the dolls that I played with.”
These days, Dunks is penning alternative and folk numbers on her own. Last year she released an EP titled “Hiccups,” and she is looking to soon head back into the studio.
In a recent interview, she spoke about “Hiccups,” about growing up in a big family and about seeing people literally dancing in the streets to her music.
How did you get interested in music?
I’m one of 11 kids. We all grew up in Oak Ridge, and we were all homeschooled, so my mom had a lot on her plate.
But growing up with 10 siblings, there’s a lot going on. I don’t think I ever tried to stand out in a different way because people always ask me, “Did you feel like you didn’t get enough attention? Did you do things to try to find your place?” But, I never really felt like that. We were all really creative. When we were growing up, we would do painting, writing. And I just started asking for a guitar when I was really little. So, my parents got me one of those little First Act guitars.
I just wanted to do it, to see if I really liked it, and it kind of stuck. I kept playing and learning and writing songs.
Who are some of your influences?
When I started playing, artists like Bright Eyes, Glen Hansard, Ray LaMontagne, people who are more singer/songwriters. That’s who inspired me to start writing music and playing guitar the way that I did.
Now, it’s more alternative, pop and funk and soul bands who are just doing creative stuff and being really different. I don’t necessarily try to model my music after that, but they inspire me to keep writing music and doing my own thing, which I think is really cool.
How would you describe your music?
I have somewhat of a hard time with this, mainly because when I was starting to play live music, it was a very singer-songwriter, indie folk kind of vibe. Now that I’ve played with a band, it’s kind of started leaning into this indie-pop, alternative folk. I feel it’s still kind of bending and taking shape. There’s not a genre that I can say “this is what it is.” The easiest way to describe is to say I’m a singer-songwriter who took some of my slow songs and boosted them up and made them a little more indie pop rock.
I’m a very emotional person. I don’t get emotional in talking to people. But I’ve realized that everything I do has an emotional reaction to it. Everything is so deep for me. So a lot of the songs that I write are about seemingly normal moments that happen throughout life. But, a lot of them are about my deep emotional reaction to what other people would see as mundane.
And of course, I write to process a lot. I’ll write about really big deep life moments, or I’ll write about my own emotional reaction to really mundane life moments. And there’s some in-between, but those are the main things that actually inspire me to write.
How would you describe your creative process?
My creative process takes different routes. Sometimes, I’ll play guitar and spout off different lyrics, see if anything catches. It’s like turning on the faucet of thought and letting it stream out, and if something comes out in an interesting way, I’ll take that and I’ll expand on that. Maybe, it’s something that was in the back of my mind, and I’ll be like, “I must be having an emotional reaction to this, so I’m going to dig in now, pull that apart, dissect it.”
Sometimes, I’ll freestyle to instrumental music on YouTube. And that’s kind of the same deal — I’ll see what’s in the back of my mind, what thoughts and lyrics are swimming around.
And other times, I’ll do a free write, with no music or melodies in my head. It’s almost like a free write poem, and I’ll pick and choose from that and put it to a melody.
Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?
I’ve had some fun karaoke moments, but it’s not my favorite thing to do, partially because it doesn’t feel natural to not be playing music.
I definitely sing in the shower. That’s where I’ll write a lot of songs, just doing a stream of thought thing.
Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?
I do a cover of “Crazy” by Gnarls Barkley, which is really fun to play. And lately, me and the band have been playing a song by Lizzo, “Juice.” That was really fun. We played that live at Boxcar Arcade, and there were people dancing in the street and stopping cars. That really gets people moving and dancing.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
There was a time I was playing a show at a little restaurant in Raleigh, and I could not have been clumsier. I knocked over my mic stand, I knocked over a bottle of wine. I was all over the place. I think I was just super nervous. That always kind of makes me laugh in hindsight.
And at the show with the people dancing in the streets, there was a group dressed as elderly people with canes and wigs, and they’re the ones who started dancing in the streets, and I was over there playing this song, and watching from the stage. I think everybody got a good laugh from that.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
There’s this band, called Lake Street Dive. They’re really cool. They’ve got a really good vibe onstage. I found out about them after some people told me they had some similarities to my music. And the more I’ve watched them, the more I’ve been inspired by them. And their fans and the crowds they bring out to shows are so fun. They have a good energy.
What are some of the themes your EP touches on?
Those were songs I had written in the past couple of years, about real-life events that either happened to me or to people close to me. I took them and digested them a little bit.
So we got in the studio, and it was a huge learning curve for me. I had no idea what we were doing. And we put those songs together. First time I ever heard my songs like that, with a full band. It was really cool.
The name “Hiccups” comes from the idea that those little hiccups in life, those little road blocks or small inconveniences, they kind of build up. I named the EP “Hiccups,” because they’re little hiccups. And now I’m really excited to record some of the new songs that I’ve written.
What’s next for you?
I really want to play some more live shows, but I think we’re going to hold off for a while until it starts warming up again. Maybe we can take this winter to record.
Really, what I want to do is start recording and releasing some music to build an online presence, let people stream it. So people will go, “I heard this song at this live show and I can find it on Spotify.”
