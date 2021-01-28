Meet a Musician: Jive Mother Mary sounds like a current 1970s band

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

I would love to, just to say that we did it, open for The Rolling Stones, while they’re still doing their thing. I feel, also, we would be a good fit for Aerosmith.

But, in a more realistic sense, I think a band like Government Mule would be a great fit for us. Their fans would really understand what we do, and we’re of a similar vein.

Do you sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?

I don’t really do any karaoke, but I am constantly singing. People would laugh, because they’d ask me questions, and I’d sing back the response.

All the time, I’m singing little song lines that just randomly pop into my head. Me and my buddies will take famous songs and change the lyrics around. I get plenty of singing in throughout the day.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?

Man, we’ve had so many strange things happen at our shows. I don’t even know where to begin.